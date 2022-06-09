ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lactobacillus rhamnosus colonisation antagonizes Candida albicans by forcing metabolic adaptations that compromise pathogenicity

By Raquel Alonso-Roman
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntestinal microbiota dysbiosis can initiate overgrowth of commensal Candida species "“ a major predisposing factor for disseminated candidiasis. Commensal bacteria such as Lactobacillus rhamnosus can antagonize Candida albicans pathogenicity. Here, we investigate the interplay between C. albicans, L. rhamnosus, and intestinal epithelial cells by integrating transcriptional and metabolic profiling, and reverse...

mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines – Like Pfizer and Moderna – Work Better Against Variants of Concern

A comparison of four COVID-19 vaccinations shows that messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines — Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna — perform better against the World Health Organization (WHO)’s variants of concern (VOCs) than viral vector vaccines — AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson (J&J)/Janssen. Although they all effectively prevent severe disease by VOCs, the research, publishingtoday (May 17th, 2022) in the open access journal PLOS Medicine, suggests that people receiving a viral vector vaccine are more vulnerable to infection by new variants.
Expanding the active charge carriers of polymer electrolytes in lithium-based batteries using an anion-hosting cathode

Ionic-conductive polymers are appealing electrolyte materials for solid-state lithium-based batteries. However, these polymers are detrimentally affected by the electrochemically-inactive anion migration that limits the ionic conductivity and accelerates cell failure. To circumvent this issue, we propose the use of polyvinyl ferrocene (PVF) as positive electrode active material. The PVF acts as an anion-acceptor during redox processes, thus simultaneously setting anions and lithium ions as effective charge carriers. We report the testing of various Li||PVF lab-scale cells using polyethylene oxide (PEO) matrix and Li-containing salts with different anions. Interestingly, the cells using the PEO-lithium bis(trifluoromethanesulfonyl)imide (LiTFSI) solid electrolyte deliver an initial capacity of 108 mAh gâˆ’1 at 100 Î¼A cmâˆ’2 and 60"‰Â°C, and a discharge capacity retention of 70% (i.e., 70 mAh gâˆ’1) after 2800 cycles at 300 Î¼A cmâˆ’2 and 60"‰Â°C. The Li|PEO-LiTFSI|PVF cells tested at 50 Î¼A cmâˆ’2 and 30"‰Â°C can also deliver an initial discharge capacity of around 98 mAh gâˆ’1 with an electrolyte ionic conductivity in the order of 10âˆ’5"‰S"‰cmâˆ’1.
Practice patterns in chronic graft-versus-host disease patient management and patient reported outcome measures across the EBMT allogeneic transplantation network

Chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGvHD) is one of the most common life-threatening complications following allogeneic haematopoietic stem cell transplantation (alloHSCT). Understanding outcome after alloHSCT requires a full evaluation of the patient's health status, including cGvHD and patient reported outcomes (PROs). In an effort to better understand practice patterns across European countries, a survey was initiated by the Integrated European Network on cGvHD (an EU-funded COST Action CA17138 EUROGRAFT, www.gvhd.eu) and the Transplant Complications Working Party of the European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation (EBMT). This report shares results of the survey, offering a snapshot view of current practice patterns in the context of long-term care of cGvHD patients.
A fluorescent protein with staying power

A newly described fluorescent protein, StayGold, is bright and extremely photostable, enabling extended time-lapse imaging. Fluorescent proteins serve as versatile probes in all aspects of biological research. Numerous fluorescent proteins have been discovered, largely from ocean invertebrates, and even more have been engineered on the basis of these natural templates. Fluorescent proteins are now available that span the visible spectrum and have a wide range of chemical and photophysical properties that can be exploited in experimental settings. However, a common concern when imaging fluorescent proteins is that they photobleach, meaning their signal decreases over time upon continued illumination. Photobleaching can be problematic for quantitative imaging, time-lapse imaging, and especially for imaging low-abundance targets.
Completing human genomes

Nature Methods is pleased to publish several papers presenting methods developed by members of the Telomere-to-Telomere (T2T) Consortium, which facilitated the generation and analysis of the first complete human genome. The genome sequence of a species not only provides the fundamental basis for the genomics field, but also bears fruit...
During general anesthesia, one in ten people may be 'conscious' following intubation

An international study has found around 1 in 10 participants under planned general anesthesia were able to respond to commands. Importantly no subjects remembered the commands after surgery. Researchers say the study sheds light on a medical phenomena known as "connected consciousness." Connected consciousness occurs when people under general anesthetic...
Vitamin D supplementation and total cancer incidence and mortality by daily vs. infrequent large-bolus dosing strategies: a meta-analysis of randomised controlled trials

Efficacy of vitamin D supplementation may vary by dosing strategies and adiposity. To address such heterogeneity, we performed a meta-analysis of randomised controlled trials of vitamin D supplementation and total cancer outcomes. Methods. PubMed and Embase were searched through January 2022. Summary relative riskÂ (SRR) and 95% confidence intervalÂ (CI)...
Theory suggests quantum computers should be exponentially faster on some learning tasks than classical machines

A team of researchers affiliated with multiple institutions in the U.S., including Google Quantum AI, and a colleague in Australia, has developed a theory suggesting that quantum computers should be exponentially faster on some learning tasks than classical machines. In their paper published in the journal Science, the group describes their theory and results when tested on Google's Sycamore quantum computer. Vedran Dunjko with Leiden University City has published a Perspective piece in the same journal issue outlining the idea behind combining quantum computing with machine learning to provide a new level of computer-based learning systems.
Artificial intelligence reveals a never-before described 3D structure in rotavirus spike protein

Of the three groups of rotavirus that cause gastroenteritis in people, called groups A, B and C, groups A and C affect mostly children and are the best characterized. On the other hand, of group B, which causes severe diarrhea predominantly in adults, little is known about the tip of the virus's spike protein, called VP8* domain, which mediates the infection of cells in the gut.
Rumbling rubble-pile asteroids

Recent missions to the rubble-pile asteroids Bennu and Ryugu have revealed asteroid surfaces that continue to be actively modified by a variety of processes while also recording the geologic history of these small bodies. Asteroids are small, airless bodies that orbit the Sun. Either rocky or metallic, they come in...
Unpacking race and ethnicity in African genomics research

In genomics, both the denomination 'African' as well at the ethnic groups living in Africa have been treated as true biological identities. Yet, similar to race, these population groupings too are social constructs. We argue that using African ethnicities as population categories in genomics research is uninformed and propose an Africa-oriented humanities research agenda to critique and support genomic science.
Evaluation of the clinical impact of bone marrow cultures in current medical practice

The clinical yield and benefit of performing bone marrow cultures for various clinical indications has been challenged and their clinical necessity remains debatable. We sought to assess the clinical yield and benefit of performing routine bone marrow cultures and determine whether various clinical, laboratory, and imaging parameters were predictive of a diagnostic bone marrow culture. This was a single center retrospective analysis of all patients who underwent a bone marrow study comprising bone marrow cultures from January 1, 2012, through March 1, 2018. Baseline clinical data were extracted from the institution's electronic medical records system. The analyzed cohort consisted of 139 patients with a median age of 46Â years (range 4Â months to 85Â years). The most common indication for a bone marrow study was workup of a fever of unknown origin (105 patients, 76%) while investigation for infection in immunocompromised patients accounted for 22 cases (16%) and suspected tuberculosis was the reason for acquisition of bone marrow cultures in 6 patients (4%). Only 3 patients had positive bone marrow cultures, yielding in 2 patients a diagnosis of Mycobacterium avium and in one patient a microbiologically unclassifiable fungal infection. A univariate analysis revealed that mean age, hemoglobin level, platelet count, c-reactive protein levels, gender, indication for bone marrow study, yield of blood cultures, and contribution of imaging studies and bone marrow pathology results were not significantly different between patients with diagnostic and non-diagnostic bone marrow cultures. Mean white blood cell count was found to be significantly lower in patients with diagnostic bone marrow cultures (2.4"‰Ã—"‰103/ÂµL versus 8.7"‰Ã—"‰103/ÂµL; P"‰="‰0.038). We conclude that for most patients, performance of bone marrow cultures holds limited clinical value.
Constitutive androstane receptor and pregnane X receptor genotype influence efavirenz plasma concentration and CYP2B6 enzyme activity

Efavirenz is metabolized by CYP2B6, an inducible enzyme whose expression is regulated by the constitutive androstane receptor and pregnane X receptor nuclear receptors. CAR and PXR are encoded by genetically polymorphic NR1I2 and NR1I3, respectively. We examined the impact of NR1I2 and NR1I3 genotype on plasma EFV concentration and CYP2B6 enzyme activity among TB-HIV co-infected patients in Ethiopia. Treatment-naÃ¯ve HIV patients with TB co-infection (n"‰="‰80) were enrolled and received first-line EFV-based antiretroviral and rifampicin-based anti-TB therapy. Plasma EFV and 8-hydroxy-EFV concentrations at the 4th and 16th week of EFV treatment were determined using LC/MS/MS. EFV/8-hydroxy-EFVmetabolic ratio was used as CYP2B6 metabolic activity index. In multivariate regression analysis, NR1I3 rs3003596C or NR1I2 rs2472677T variant allele carriers had significantly lower plasma EFV concentrations than non-carriers. Patients with NR1I2 rs3814057C/C genotype or NR1I3 rs3003596C allele carriers had significantly lower mean log EFV MR. Among CYP2B6*6 allele carriers, patients with NR1I3 rs2502815T/T or NR1I2 rs3814057C/C genotype had significantly lower mean log EFV MR. In conclusion, genetic variants in NR1I2 and NR1I3 genes influence plasma EFV exposure and CYP2B6 enzyme activity in TB-HIV co-infected patients on drug treatment.
A Commentary to "The prevalence of hypertensive diseases and treated hypertensive patients in Japan: a nationwide administrative claims database study"

Waki et al. analyzed the National Database of Health Insurance Claims and Specific Health Checkups (NDB), and determined the number and age-adjusted prevalence of hypertensive patients receiving treatment in Japan [1]. They analyzed the database from January 1, 2014 to December 31, 2014 and showed that 27,009,064 out of 108,022,191 adults (25.0%) had hypertension [1]. The treatment rate was 89.6% [1]. The authors analyzed a massive database, which in itself was a huge endeavor, and provided the basis for the future utilization of NDB for hypertension research. However, there are inherent limitations of using a claims database like the NDB, which were acknowledged by the authors. First, a claims database limits the analysis to patients who utilized medical institutions for the treatment. This may explain the discrepancy between the previously reported number of hypertensive patients in Japan, reportedly 43 million patients, and the present study [2,3,4]. Also, the treatment rate differed significantly from the previously reported rate of 56% in Japan [3], 46.7% in high-income countries analyzed by the PURE study, and 63% treatment rate in South Korea, a country that is most similar to Japan in terms of demography [5, 6]. This suggests that the majority of hypertensive patients in this study were relatively motivated patients who desired treatment for hypertension, which may have resulted in a potential underestimation of the prevalence of hypertension and overestimation of the treatment rate of hypertension. Second, the diagnosis is dependent on using standardized disease codes without any blood pressure measurement data. Third, with greater utilization of medical resources for the elderly population, the prevalence of hypertension in the younger age group was likely to be underestimated. The population with lower socioeconomic status, who are at an increased risk of hypertension, was likely to be underrepresented as well [7]. Hence, the 1% prevalence of hypertension in people below the age of 30 in this study differed from previous reports from the Japanese National Health and Nutritional Survey of 2016. This study showed a prevalence of 10.2% in men and 4.1% in women below the age of 30 [3]. The results also differ considerably from the reported prevalence of 10.4% for hypertensive patients between the age of 20"“39 reported in South Korea [6]. Fourth, due to the absence of blood pressure (BP) measurements, it was not possible to determine the BP control rate in the population.
