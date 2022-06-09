ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmacist-led antimicrobial stewardship programme in a small hospital without infectious diseases physicians

By MarÃa Rosa Cantudo-Cuenca
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePharmacists may be tasked to lead antibiotic stewardship programmes (ASP) implementation in small hospitals in absence of infectious diseases (ID) physicians. The objectives are to evaluate the effectiveness of a pharmacist-led ASP in a hospital without ID physician support, with special focus on indicators of the hospital use of antimicrobial agents...

