Al Horford's Sister Throws Shade At Draymond Green For Dismal Game 3 Performance After Fans Trolled Horford For His Game 2 Stats: "Warriors Fans Were Really Loud About Al’s Points Last Game. You Gonna Say Anything About Draymond’s?"
Draymond Green is being attacked from all sides after his Game 3 performance saw him foul out with 2 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists worth of contribution. Green struggled to score in Game 2 as well, but he had contributed from other aspects of the game in bursts. Today, Green...fadeawayworld.net
