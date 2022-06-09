Al Horford's Sister Throws Shade At Draymond Green For Dismal Game 3 Performance After Fans Trolled Horford For His Game 2 Stats: "Warriors Fans Were Really Loud About Al’s Points Last Game. You Gonna Say Anything About Draymond’s?"

Shareef O’Neal may be getting his Hollywood fairy tale. Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported on Thursday that O’Neal, the son of retired Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, has a workout scheduled this week with none other than the Los Angeles Lakers. Buha also says that O’Neal, who is eligible to be selected in this month’s NBA Draft, has already worked out for Milwaukee in addition to scheduled visits with Cleveland, Atlanta, Washington, and others.

