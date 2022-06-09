Gary Barlow at York Grand Opera House

Britain's Got Talent champion Axel Blake won the show by a massive five per cent following another successful comedy routine on Sunday night, voting figures reveal. There is no doubt the comedian, 33, was the clear winner on the evening after receiving a 19.7 per cent share of the vote, five per cent more than runner up ventriloquist Jamie Leahey and his puppet Chuck.

