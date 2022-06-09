ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

46th “Epic Arts Party” is Here

ksal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe largest organized community event in Salina since the beginning of the pandemic two years ago is set to begin. It started as a bicentennial street fair celebration. Over the years it has evolved to one of the biggest celebration of the arts in the Midwest. The 46th Annual Smoky Hill...

www.ksal.com

Comments / 0

Salina Post

It's a party! Thousands in Oakdale Park for Smoky Hill River Festival

The epic arts party that is Salina's Smoky Hill River Festival is well underway. Thousands of people flocked to Oakdale Park Saturday for the second full day of festivities. Shade was at a premium as the temperature soared into the 90s. With the humidity-laden air, the heat index was expected to break into triple digits, with the same forecast for Sunday.
ksal.com

PHOTO GALLERY: All Things River Festival

A large crowd has been gathering in Salina’s Oakdale Park to be a part of the 2022 Smoky Hill River Festival. The 36th SM Hanson Festival Jam officially started the 46th annual party in the park Thursday night. Though there was a quick shower as the gates opened for the Jam, there was no rain during the event.
Hutch Post

Jillian's Italian Grill to close

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Jillian's Italian Grill will be closing this month. In a letter to patrons sent out Saturday, Jill Juhnke, Devin Storm and Lauren Taylor said, "After 13 years of committed operation, a combination of factors brought about the timing of this decision. Personal goals, rising food costs, labor shortages, ongoing facility and equipment challenges accumulate and erode the ability to deliver services to our highest standards. A cornerstone of our business has always been to uphold and offer a unique and truly one of a kind experience for our guests and we feel proud of what we have offered our community in the time we have been open. However continuing in this state would compromise those values."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Salina Post

PRIDE FEST set for June 17-18 in Salina

North Central Kansas Pride is hosting PRIDE FEST: Legends 2022 in Salina June 17 and 18. The public is invited to start the free family weekend on June 17 at the corner of N. Santa Fe Avenue and W. Ash Street. A block party hosted by MX Lucky is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. and include drag show performances, games, karaoke, and so much more.
Emporia gazette.com

2nd annual Pride celebration starts Friday

The Emporia community will celebrate Pride with a full weekend of events Friday and Saturday. The celebration will kick off at 6 p.m. Friday, with Pride Live, a music festival hosted by Emporia High School’s GSA and Emporia First Friday, at Seventh Avenue and Commercial Street. The celebrations continue Saturday with a Drag Brunch hosted by EHS GSA and the Union Street Social, with a smaller, more intimate drag performance, according to Orion Turner, the Pride event coordinator. The brunch will be held at the restaurant, located at 225 E. Sixth Ave.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Increased participation highlights second annual Truckin’ for Tucker 5K

Tucker Lee’s legacy was celebrated this Saturday at the second annual Truckin’ for Tucker 5K at the Lyon County Fairgrounds. The event saw an impressive increase in participation from last year with more than double the number of runners from 2021. Tucker’s mother thanked the community for their overwhelming support of her son and his memory.
KWCH.com

Vacant Park City hotel getting revamped into new school

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A hotel along I-135 in Park City will now serve a new purpose. The Life Prep Academy announced they are building a second location. The hotel closed during the pandemic. However, in December 2021, Wichita’s life prep academy and word of life church purchased the vacant hotel. What once was a closed Best Western in North Park City will now be the private school’s second location for grades pre-school through 12 grade.
WICHITA, KS
News Break
Politics
KSN News

Nearly $8,000 claimed by Riverfest visitors last weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some people who visited the Wichita Riverfest last weekend walked away with more than they started with. Almost three-dozen people who stopped by the Kansas Treasurer’s Office booth found out they have unclaimed property. The treasurer’s office said the claims add up to about $8,000. Treasurer’s office workers say requesting the […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Big 12 to gain 3 teams from the American Conference

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The American Athletic Conference, which includes Wichita State University, is getting smaller. On Friday, The American announced that three big schools are leaving it, however, another school will be joining it. The American Commissioner Mike Aresco said the conference has reached agreements with the University of Central Florida, the University of […]
WICHITA, KS
earnthenecklace.com

Alyson Acklin Leaving KAKE: Where Is the Kansas News Anchor Going?

Wichita, Kansas, residents have started their mornings with Alyson Acklin on Good Morning Kansas and Good Morning KAKEland. But that’s soon coming to an end in June 2022. Alyson Acklin announced she is leaving KAKE and Kansas. Her followers and viewers naturally want to know where she is going next. Some saw this coming as the news anchor and her husband shared some personal news as well. That left many to wonder who Alyson Acklin’s husband is. Here’s what she said about leaving KAKE.
WICHITA, KS
KVOE

WEATHER: Over 500 Evergy customers in Eureka without power after dangerous storms Saturday night

Severe thunderstorms brought hail, high winds, power outages and enough low-level rotation to trigger a pair of tornado warnings Saturday night. Thankfully, no tornadoes were reported in rural areas of southwest Lyon County, southeast Chase County or northwest Greenwood County, but the storm complex dumped quarter-sized hail from Americus to Plymouth and generated winds as high as 93 mph near Eureka — which had over 1,000 power outages after the cluster rolled over the city.
EUREKA, KS
KWCH.com

Community mourns after leader, LGBTQ advocate dies by suicide

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita is mourning the death of Rexy Que, a member of the LGBTQ community who died by suicide earlier this month, which also happens to be Pride Month. Pastor Jackie Carter of Wichita’s Table of Hope Church said being who you are can be difficult in today’s world.

