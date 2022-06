Work at Ford’s Michigan Central project continues following a major renovation of the old, historic train station, and is nearing its final stages as the automaker invests $350 million into its future 1.2 million-square-foot innovation and mobility campus, which will ultimately host 5,000 employees and consist of three buildings. FoMoCo recently named urban planner Joshua Sirefman as the new CEO of its Michigan Central Station subsidiary as it uses 3D printing technology to replicate old styling elements, launched a fast track job program at the site, and announced that it will team up with Google there to develop future autonomous vehicle technology. Now, Ford has also debuted an Advancing Community Business program at the Michigan Central site, too.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO