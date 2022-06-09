ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

ANA to fully restore domestic flights for Tokyo airport, first time post-COVID

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

TOKYO, June 9 (Reuters) - All Nippon Airways will restore full domestic flight services to and from Tokyo’s Haneda airport starting next month to meet rising demand as Japan emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, it said on Thursday.

Excluding some long holidays, it would be the first time since March 2020 that the airline will not reduce domestic flights out of the main airport serving the capital, it said in a statement.

The carrier, owned by ANA Holdings, is planning 23,830 flights in and out of Haneda for July-August, exceeding the pre-pandemic number of 23,475 in 2019, it said.

Demand for domestic flights is expected to return to 80% of pre-pandemic levels for those months, from around 60% now, ANA said.

Japan has lifted coronavirus-related restrictions as the number of cases declines domestically, although it remains cautious about opening up its borders fully to tourists.

Japan will begin allowing in a limited number of foreign tourists on packaged tours starting on Friday, requiring them to wear masks, take out private medical insurance and be chaperoned throughout their stay. (Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Shanghai to lock down millions again for mass COVID testing

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, June 10 (Reuters) - China's commercial hub of Shanghai will lock down millions of people for mass COVID-19 testing this weekend - just 10 days after lifting its gruelling two-month lockdown - unsettling residents and raising concerns about the business impact. Racing to stop a wider outbreak after discovering...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Taiwan threatens WTO action after China stops grouper fish imports

TAIPEI, June 11 (Reuters) - Taiwan's government threatened to take Beijing to the World Trade Organization on Saturday after China suspended the import of grouper fish from the island saying it had detected banned chemicals, the latest agricultural spat between the two. Last year China suspended imports of pineapples, sugar...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Airport#Tokyo Tokyo#Haneda Airport#Domestic Flight#Post Covid#Nippon Airways#Ana Holdings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Reuters

Finland plans to build barriers on its border with Russia

HELSINKI, June 9 (Reuters) - Finland's government plans to amend border legislation to allow the building of barriers on its eastern frontier with Russia, it said on Thursday, in a move to strengthen preparedness against hybrid threats amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Finland, which is currently applying for membership in...
POLITICS
Reuters

Russia and China open cross-border bridge as ties deepen

June 10 (Reuters) - Russia and China opened a new cross-border bridge in the far east on Friday which they hope will further boost trade as Moscow reels from sweeping Western sanctions imposed over its actions in Ukraine. The bridge linking the Russian city of Blagoveshchensk to the Chinese city...
EUROPE
Reuters

New Zealand says Pacific islands can make own decisions on China ties

SINGAPORE, June 11 (Reuters) - New Zealand Minister of Defence Peeni Henare said on Saturday that Pacific island nations have the freedom to make their own decisions about cooperation with China, as Beijing seeks closer military ties with the strategically important region. China signed a security pact with the Solomon...
POLITICS
Reuters

Ukraine, U.S.-China relations dominate Asian security meeting

June 12 (Reuters) - The war in Ukraine and China's increasingly tense relationship with the United States featured in nearly every session of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, which ended on Sunday after three days of discussions. Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe, who gave one of the featured speeches on...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

South Korea, U.S. condemn North Korea nuclear test preparations

SEOUL, June 11 (Reuters) - Defence ministers of South Korea and the United States on Saturday condemned North Korea's preparations for a nuclear test, saying this and a series of missile launches threaten the peace and safety of the Korean peninsula and the international community. South Korea and the United...
WORLD
Reuters

Britain orders review of fuel market as pump prices surge

LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - Britain's competition watchdog has been asked by the government to review the retail fuel market to see whether a cut in duty has been passed onto consumers as prices at the pump hit unprecedented highs. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said on Sunday the investigation would...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Reuters

475K+
Followers
338K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy