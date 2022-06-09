ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, IL

Aurora Pride Parade 2022 will be held Sunday as planned after city reinstates permit

By Will Jones, Cate Cauguiran
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qC7jm_0g5IltRf00

The 2022 Aurora Pride Parade will be held Sunday after the city unexpectedly reversed their decision and reinstated the parade's permit Thursday afternoon.

The city and parade organizers Aurora Pride appeared in court earlier in the day as Aurora Pride tried to get the decision to revoke the permit reversed, but lost their appeal. A couple hours later, organizers announced on Twitter the permit had been reinstated.

"Great News! The City of Aurora has notified us that our permit for Sunday has been reinstated. The Aurora Pride Parade is on. We look forward to welcoming everyone on Sunday morning," Aurora Pride tweeted.

The city issued a statement shortly after saying, "Even after an independent hearing officer upheld the City's decision to revoke the Pride Parade permit based on manpower shortages, we continued our good faith efforts with the Aurora Police Department to secure the additional officers needed for the 2022 Aurora Pride Parade. The City didn't just double down on our efforts; we tripled down by offering an unprecedented triple-time financial incentive to our officers, and the required number of police officers to secure the parade has been successfully attained."

"Consequently, a rescission of permit revocation has been submitted to Aurora Pride, and the Aurora Pride Parade can proceed as planned for Sunday, June 12," the statement said.

Last month, parade organizers sparked controversy when they announced they would not allow police officers to march in the parade in full uniform or bring police vehicles.

RELATED | Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, among Illinois governor candidates, pulls city float from Pride parade

"I can't believe what's happening. How can an event that was so amazing be canceled," said Tracey Sherman Falcon, Aurora resident.

Organizers of the 2022 Aurora Pride Parade said their special events permit has been revoked by the city due to police staffing issues.

The city said APD was able to retain 70% of the security staff needed, but police officials said two days ago parade organizers said they still needed 20 more officers.

The attorney for Pride organizers said, by not showing up, Aurora police are not doing their job, and they are prepared to file a federal lawsuit because they believe it's a constitutional violation.

The city's attorney said there is no hostility between the two groups, and there is just not enough resources.

Pride parade supporters said the city's decision to stop the event sends the wrong message to the LGBTQ+ community.

Businesses throughout downtown are also showing their pride for Pride.

If it happens, Anne Hauge is planning to participate with colleagues at the Paramount Theatre.

"It is really nice to me that there is a pride parade, that we can be out and loud and proud and queer," Hauge said.

Some restaurant and shop owners in downtown Aurora are planning to increase their staffing for the pride parade. But now they're playing it by ear as organizers scramble to find a way to keep the parade as scheduled.

Tecalitlan Restaurant's owner Marissa Valencia is a supporter of the LGBTQ community. The restaurant is decorated in honor of Pride Month.

"Just so they know that we support them and we are here from them," Valencia said.

She said parade spectators usually stop in to grab food.

"We have extra help because it gets a little crazy for orders to go," Valencia said. "So we try to bring somebody else to help us take orders to go."

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Aurora, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Government
Aurora, IL
Government
City
Aurora, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pride Month#Reinstated#Aurora Pride Parade 2022#The Aurora Pride Parade#City
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

CPD victim-blamed Lily Shambrook’s mom. Safe streets protest planned this Sunday.

Content warning: This post includes descriptions of children’s deaths. The death of a small child is the most awful thing that can happen to a parent. Sadly, the Chicago Police Department made things even worse for the loved ones of Elizabeth Grace Shambrook, the 3-year-old who was killed by a semi driver yesterday on Leland Avenue in Uptown, by falsely suggesting that her mother caused the crash.
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Missing Joliet teen located in Indiana with nineteen-year-old boyfriend

A fourteen-year-old girl reported missing in Joliet on Tuesday was found in Indiana on Thursday. Police say the teen had willingly left Illinois with her nineteen-year-old boyfriend identified as Froilan Guzman, of Joliet. The fourteen-year-old has been deemed safe by police. Guzman was taken into custody by police. Charges against him are pending.
JOLIET, IL
CBS Chicago

3 men shot, 1 critically while walking along the lakefront near Chicago's Museum Campus

CHICAGO (CBS) –  Three men were shot while walking along the lakefront in Chicago early Saturday morning, according to police. Around 1:32 a.m. the victims, 18, 19, and 20, were walking on the sidewalk along the lakefront near the Chicago Museum Campus, in the 1200 block of DuSable South Lake Shore Drive, when they were struck by gunfire, police said. The 18-year-old victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition. The second victim, 19, suffered a gunshot wound to the face and was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. The third victim, 20, suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. Responding officers applied a chest seal to the injury and he was transported to Northwestern Hospital in stable condition. A spokeswoman with the Shedd Aquarium confirmed that a window on the oceanarium side of the building was struck in the shooting. No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
87K+
Followers
13K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy