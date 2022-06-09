ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Sunny Friday, scattered showers for the weekend

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

WHAT'S NEW: Mostly sunny in the 80s but turning blustery with 20-30 mph gusts. Still a bit breezy to close the workweek, remaining dry.
WHAT'S NEXT: A few chances for some hit-or-miss showers Saturday afternoon/evening, as well as late Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MAXyv_0g5Id7Ji00

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Allan Nosoff says there will be weather to watch for the weekend with incoming scattered showers for Saturday and Sunday.

MORE: News 12 Storm Watch Team Blog

TONIGHT : Mostly clear and refreshing! Windows open night. Lows down to 61.
TOMORROW : Mostly sunny, remaining a bit breezy. Highs near 81 with 15 - 25 mph gusts.
SATURDAY : Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of a few scattered showers after noon. Hit-or-miss in nature, not expecting any strong storms. Cooler, with highs near 76.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FXNV0_0g5Id7Ji00

SUNDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. A chance of showers, mainly after sunset. Highs near 78. Lows around 64.
MONDAY: Showers ending, giving way to a clearing sky, turning warmer. Highs up to 83. Lows near 66.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r3YQj_0g5Id7Ji00

TUESDAY: Sunny and warm. Highs near 83. Lows around 65.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and remaining warm. Highs around 82. Lows near 65.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

WEATHER TO WATCH: Heavy downpours Sunday in Connecticut

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says some flooding and heavy downpours are possible on Sunday. Some strong winds are possible in the afternoon, as well as street flooding. Powers say temperatures could be very warm by the end of the week with more storms possible. Monday: Clouds break for...
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
News 12

Police: Off-duty NYPD officer found stabbed to death in the Bronx

An off-duty police officer was found early Monday morning stabbed inside of a Bronx apartment on Grand Concourse. Police have confirmed that the victim is 31-year-old Arianna Reyes-Gomez from the Bronx. Police say they responded to a stabbing call at around 2:50 a.m. at 780 Grand Course. Upon arrival, police...
BRONX, NY
News 12

Police: Multiple men injured in overnight Newburgh shooting

Police say multiple people were shot overnight Saturday in Newburgh. They say shots were fired just after midnight in the area of Mill and South William streets, near El Tropical Bar. Officers found a 24-year-old resident with a gunshot wound in the lower back area and a 23-year-old man shot...
NEWBURGH, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News 12

Police: 3 shot in the Bronx, shooter still on the loose

Three people are recovering after getting shot Sunday night in the Bronx, according to police. The NYPD says three people were shot on 1490 Sheridan Blvd. at around 10:30 p.m. One person was shot in the leg, another was grazed in the face, and the last victim was shot in the buttocks.
BRONX, NY
News 12

DA: Crack cocaine and heroin trafficking ring busted in Orange County

Orange County authorities have busted a crack cocaine and heroin trafficking ring in Newburgh and Wallkill. Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler says 11 people have been charged after a multi-agency investigation that included the Orange County Drug Task Force. Hoovler says undercover investigators purchased quantities of narcotics over...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
News 12

Warm temps in the 80s today, tomorrow; chance for showers Thursday

WHAT'S NEW: Mostly cloudy, warm and comfy this morning. Temps are in the upper-60s. Turning mostly sunny, warm and less humid this afternoon with highs in the low-80s. WHAT'S NEXT: Lower humidity on Wednesday with warm sunshine. Getting stormy by the end of the workweek. Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Hope...
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

News 12

83K+
Followers
28K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy