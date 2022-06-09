Sunny Friday, scattered showers for the weekend

WHAT'S NEW: Mostly sunny in the 80s but turning blustery with 20-30 mph gusts. Still a bit breezy to close the workweek, remaining dry.

WHAT'S NEXT: A few chances for some hit-or-miss showers Saturday afternoon/evening, as well as late Sunday.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Allan Nosoff says there will be weather to watch for the weekend with incoming scattered showers for Saturday and Sunday.

TONIGHT : Mostly clear and refreshing! Windows open night. Lows down to 61.

TOMORROW : Mostly sunny, remaining a bit breezy. Highs near 81 with 15 - 25 mph gusts.

SATURDAY : Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of a few scattered showers after noon. Hit-or-miss in nature, not expecting any strong storms. Cooler, with highs near 76.



SUNDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. A chance of showers, mainly after sunset. Highs near 78. Lows around 64.

MONDAY: Showers ending, giving way to a clearing sky, turning warmer. Highs up to 83. Lows near 66.

TUESDAY: Sunny and warm. Highs near 83. Lows around 65.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and remaining warm. Highs around 82. Lows near 65.