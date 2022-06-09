ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Generalized Wilson loop method for nonlinear light-matter interaction

By Hua Wang
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNonlinear light"“matter interaction, as the core of ultrafast optics, bulk photovoltaics, nonlinear optical sensing and imaging, and efficient generation of entangled photons, has been traditionally studied by first-principles theoretical methods with the sum-over-states approach. However, this indirect method often suffers from the divergence at band degeneracy and optical zeros as well...

www.nature.com

Comments / 1

Related
Nature.com

A fluorescent protein with staying power

A newly described fluorescent protein, StayGold, is bright and extremely photostable, enabling extended time-lapse imaging. Fluorescent proteins serve as versatile probes in all aspects of biological research. Numerous fluorescent proteins have been discovered, largely from ocean invertebrates, and even more have been engineered on the basis of these natural templates. Fluorescent proteins are now available that span the visible spectrum and have a wide range of chemical and photophysical properties that can be exploited in experimental settings. However, a common concern when imaging fluorescent proteins is that they photobleach, meaning their signal decreases over time upon continued illumination. Photobleaching can be problematic for quantitative imaging, time-lapse imaging, and especially for imaging low-abundance targets.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Ultrasensitive detection of local acoustic vibrations at room temperature by plasmon-enhanced single-molecule fluorescence

Sensitive detection of local acoustic vibrations at the nanometer scale has promising potential applications involving miniaturized devices in many areas, such as geological exploration, military reconnaissance, and ultrasound imaging. However, sensitive detection of weak acoustic signals with high spatial resolution at room temperature has become a major challenge. Here, we report a nanometer-scale system for acoustic detection with a single molecule as a probe based on minute variations of its distance to the surface of a plasmonic gold nanorod. This system can extract the frequency and amplitude of acoustic vibrations with experimental and theoretical sensitivities of 10"‰pm"‰Hzâˆ’1/2 and 10"‰fm"‰Hzâˆ’1/2, respectively. This approach provides a strategy for the optical detection of acoustic waves based on molecular spectroscopy without electromagnetic interference. Moreover, such a small nano-acoustic detector with 40-nm size can be employed to monitor acoustic vibrations or read out the quantum states of nanomechanical devices.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Tuning microtubule dynamics to enhance cancer therapy by modulating FER-mediated CRMP2 phosphorylation

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-017-02811-7, published online 2 February 2018. Since the publication of this work, Eli M Carrami has changed their name from Mohammad Karaminejadranjbar. This has now been amended in the HTML and PDF versions of the article. Author information. Authors and Affiliations. Ovarian Cancer Cell Laboratory, Weatherall...
CANCER
Nature.com

The golden number seen in a mechanical oscillator

A seemingly ubiquitous irrational number often appearing in nature and in man-made things like structures, paintings, and physical systems, is the golden number. Here, we show that this astonishing number appears in the periodic solutions of an underactuated mass-spring oscillator driven by a nonlinear self-excitation. Specifically, by using the two-time scale perturbation method, it is analytically demonstrated that the golden number appears in the ratio of amplitudes, as well as in the oscillation frequency of the periodic solution, which is referred to as golden solution and, by applying the PoincarÃ© method, it is demonstrated that this solution is asymptotically stable. Additionally, the analytic results are illustrated by means of numerical simulations and also, an experimental study is conducted.
MATHEMATICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nature.com

Molecular profiling of enteric nervous system cell lineages

The enteric nervous system (ENS) is an extensive network of enteric neurons and glial cells that is intrinsic to the gut wall and regulates almost all aspects of intestinal physiology. While considerable advancement has been made in understanding the genetic programs regulating ENS development, there is limited understanding of the molecular pathways that control ENS function in adult stages. One of the limitations in advancing the molecular characterization of the adult ENS relates to technical difficulties in purifying healthy neurons and glia from adult intestinal tissues. To overcome this, we developed novel methods for performing transcriptomic analysis of enteric neurons and glia, which are based on the isolation of fluorescently labeled nuclei. Here we provide a step-by-step protocol for the labeling of adult mouse enteric neuronal nuclei using adeno-associated-virus-mediated gene transfer, isolation of the labeled nuclei by fluorimetric analysis, RNA purification and nuclear RNA sequencing. This protocol has also been adapted for the isolation of enteric neuron and glia nuclei from myenteric plexus preparations from adult zebrafish intestine. Finally, we describe a method for visualization and quantification of RNA in myenteric ganglia: Spatial Integration of Granular Nuclear Signals (SIGNS). By following this protocol, it takes ~3 d to generate RNA and create cDNA libraries for nuclear RNA sequencing and 4 d to carry out high-resolution RNA expression analysis on ENS tissues.
CANCER
Phys.org

Theory suggests quantum computers should be exponentially faster on some learning tasks than classical machines

A team of researchers affiliated with multiple institutions in the U.S., including Google Quantum AI, and a colleague in Australia, has developed a theory suggesting that quantum computers should be exponentially faster on some learning tasks than classical machines. In their paper published in the journal Science, the group describes their theory and results when tested on Google's Sycamore quantum computer. Vedran Dunjko with Leiden University City has published a Perspective piece in the same journal issue outlining the idea behind combining quantum computing with machine learning to provide a new level of computer-based learning systems.
COMPUTERS
CBS San Francisco

UC Berkeley astronomers discover likely rogue black hole wandering galaxy

BERKELEY (CBS/BCN) -- That our very own Milky Way galaxy is home to millions -- even billions -- of isolated black holes is something that scientists have long believed. But these objects are extremely hard to detect -- in fact, they're invisible without the light of a neighboring star.Now, University of California at Berkeley scientists may have identified a free-floating black hole roaming the galaxy about 2,200 to 6,200 light-years from earth. The international team, led by UC Berkeley associate professor Jessica Lu and graduate student Casey Lam, discovered the lone black hole using a method known as gravitational microlensing."With...
Nature.com

Vitamin D supplementation and total cancer incidence and mortality by daily vs. infrequent large-bolus dosing strategies: a meta-analysis of randomised controlled trials

Efficacy of vitamin D supplementation may vary by dosing strategies and adiposity. To address such heterogeneity, we performed a meta-analysis of randomised controlled trials of vitamin D supplementation and total cancer outcomes. Methods. PubMed and Embase were searched through January 2022. Summary relative riskÂ (SRR) and 95% confidence intervalÂ (CI)...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
Nature.com

Completing human genomes

Nature Methods is pleased to publish several papers presenting methods developed by members of the Telomere-to-Telomere (T2T) Consortium, which facilitated the generation and analysis of the first complete human genome. The genome sequence of a species not only provides the fundamental basis for the genomics field, but also bears fruit...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Rumbling rubble-pile asteroids

Recent missions to the rubble-pile asteroids Bennu and Ryugu have revealed asteroid surfaces that continue to be actively modified by a variety of processes while also recording the geologic history of these small bodies. Asteroids are small, airless bodies that orbit the Sun. Either rocky or metallic, they come in...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Artificial intelligence reveals a never-before described 3D structure in rotavirus spike protein

Of the three groups of rotavirus that cause gastroenteritis in people, called groups A, B and C, groups A and C affect mostly children and are the best characterized. On the other hand, of group B, which causes severe diarrhea predominantly in adults, little is known about the tip of the virus's spike protein, called VP8* domain, which mediates the infection of cells in the gut.
CANCER
Nature.com

Modeling condensate formation in silico

A coarse-grained model enables simulating droplet formation with low-complexity RNA sequences. Proteins and nucleic acids undergo liquid"“liquid phase separation (LLPS) to form biomolecular condensates providing dynamic compartmentalization for cellular processes. RNA, acting alone or with intrinsically disordered proteins, is important to the formation of these condensates. Recent studies have shown that high G+C content sequence repeats such as (CAG)n, (CUG)n and G4C2 form droplets when the number of repeats exceeds a critical value. However, the molecular mechanisms behind these remain elusive.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Detecting visually significant cataract using retinal photograph-based deep learning

Correction to: Nature Aging https://doi.org/10.1038/s43587-022-00171-6, published online 21 February 2022. This paper was originally published under standard Springer Nature license (Â© The Author(s), under exclusive licence to Springer Nature America, Inc.). It is now available as an Open Access paper under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International license, Â© The Author(s). In addition, a new affiliation (Department of Ophthalmology, Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, National University of Singapore, Singapore, Singapore) has been added for Yih-Chung Tham, and the Acknowledgements have been amended to include the text "This project is supported by the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) under its RIE2020 Health and Biomedical Sciences (HBMS) Industry Alignment Fund Pre-Positioning (IAF-PP) grant no. H20c6a0031. Any opinions, findings and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author(s) and do not reflect the views of the A*STAR." The changes have been made to the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Mendel's First Law: partisan interests and the parliament of genes

Mendel's First Law requires explanation because of the possibility of 'meiotic drivers', genes that distort fair segregation for selfish gain. The suppression of drive, and the restoration of fair segregation, is often attributed to genes at loci unlinked to the drive locus-such genes cannot benefit from drive but do suffer its associated fitness costs. However, selection can also favour suppressors at loci linked to the drive locus, raising the question of whether suppression of drive usually comes from linked or unlinked loci. Here, I study linked and unlinked suppression in a two-locus model with initial stable polymorphism at the drive locus. I find that the invasion rate of suppressors is a decreasing function of the recombination fraction between the drive and suppressor loci. Surprisingly, the relative likelihood of unlinked vs. linked suppression increases with the strength of drive and is insensitive to the fitness costs of the driver allele. I find that the chromosomal position of the driver influences how rapidly it is suppressed, with a driver in the middle of a chromosome suppressed more rapidly than a driver near the tip. When drive is strong, only a small number of chromosomes are required for suppression usually to derive from unlinked loci. In contrast, when drive is weak, and especially when suppressor alleles are associated with fitness costs, suppression will usually come from linked loci unless the genome comprises many chromosomes.
POLITICS
Nature.com

Base editing in mitochondrial DNA

TALE-fused deaminases enable C-to-T or A-to-G base editing in human mitochondria. Jin-Soo Kim from the Institute for Basic Science in the Republic of Korea says, "We were quite excited when the Liu group and the Mougous group reported on DdCBEs enabling mitochondrial DNA editing in mammalian cell lines for the first time."
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Fibronectin containing alternatively spliced extra domain A interacts at the central and c-terminal domain of Toll-like receptor-4

Extra domain A of cellular fibronectin (FN-EDA) is known to cause insulin resistance, atherosclerosis, tissue fibrosis, ischemic stroke and exaggerated myocardial reperfusion injury through Toll-like receptor 4 (TLR4). However, the FN-EDA-TLR4 interacting site is not well established. Therefore, in-silico approaches have been used to study FN-EDA and TLR4 interactions at the interface. In the present study, molecular docking studies of FN-EDA with TLR4-myeloid differentiation factor 2 (MD2) heterodimer have been performed to unravel the FN-EDA-TLR4 interacting sequence. Furthermore, the modulatory role of FN-EDA adjacent domains FNIII(11) and FNIII(12) on its interaction with TLR4-MD2 was investigated. The results show that FN-EDA interacting sequence "SPEDGIRELF" selectively interacts with TLR4 directly near its central and C-terminal domain region. The regulatory domains, FN type III 11 facilitate and 12 impede the FN-EDA-TLR4 interaction. Furthermore, the molecular dynamic simulation studies confirmed that FN-EDA forms a stable complex with TLR4-MD2 heterodimer. In conclusion, FN-EDA interacts and forms a stable complex through its "SPEDGIRELF" sequence at the central and C-terminal domain region of TLR4. The revelation of FN-EDA and TLR4 interacting sites may help design novel therapeutics for drug discovery research.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Evaluation of the clinical impact of bone marrow cultures in current medical practice

The clinical yield and benefit of performing bone marrow cultures for various clinical indications has been challenged and their clinical necessity remains debatable. We sought to assess the clinical yield and benefit of performing routine bone marrow cultures and determine whether various clinical, laboratory, and imaging parameters were predictive of a diagnostic bone marrow culture. This was a single center retrospective analysis of all patients who underwent a bone marrow study comprising bone marrow cultures from January 1, 2012, through March 1, 2018. Baseline clinical data were extracted from the institution's electronic medical records system. The analyzed cohort consisted of 139 patients with a median age of 46Â years (range 4Â months to 85Â years). The most common indication for a bone marrow study was workup of a fever of unknown origin (105 patients, 76%) while investigation for infection in immunocompromised patients accounted for 22 cases (16%) and suspected tuberculosis was the reason for acquisition of bone marrow cultures in 6 patients (4%). Only 3 patients had positive bone marrow cultures, yielding in 2 patients a diagnosis of Mycobacterium avium and in one patient a microbiologically unclassifiable fungal infection. A univariate analysis revealed that mean age, hemoglobin level, platelet count, c-reactive protein levels, gender, indication for bone marrow study, yield of blood cultures, and contribution of imaging studies and bone marrow pathology results were not significantly different between patients with diagnostic and non-diagnostic bone marrow cultures. Mean white blood cell count was found to be significantly lower in patients with diagnostic bone marrow cultures (2.4"‰Ã—"‰103/ÂµL versus 8.7"‰Ã—"‰103/ÂµL; P"‰="‰0.038). We conclude that for most patients, performance of bone marrow cultures holds limited clinical value.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Modeling multi-organ systems on a chip

To recapitulate some of the complexities of the human physiology, engineered tissues can be linked by vascular flow in a multi-organ chip. Organ-on-a-chip systems can model the biology of individual organs, but the human body exhibits a complex interplay between various organs. Modeling this complexity requires culturing different engineered tissues on a single chip while enabling fluid exchange between the tissues. However, this fluid exchange poses a problem as different tissues require different growth media to achieve and maintain maturity.
TECHNOLOGY
Phys.org

Researchers observe continuous time crystal

Researchers from the Institute of Laser Physics at Universität Hamburg have succeeded for the first time in realizing a time crystal that spontaneously breaks continuous time translation symmetry. They report their observation in a study published online by the journal Science on Thursday, 9 June, 2022. The idea of...
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Photoredox catalytic radical fluorosulfonylation of olefins enabled by a bench-stable redox-active fluorosulfonyl radical precursor

Sulfonyl fluorides have attracted considerable and growing research interests from various disciplines, which raises a high demand for novel and effective methods to access this class of compounds. Radical flurosulfonylation is recently emerging as a promising approach for the synthesis of sulfonyl fluorides. However, the scope of applicable substrate and reaction types are severely restricted by limited known radical reagents. Here, we introduce a solid state, redox-active type of fluorosulfonyl radical reagents, 1-fluorosulfonyl 2-aryl benzoimidazolium triflate (FABI) salts, which enable the radical fluorosulfonylation of olefins under photoredox conditions. In comparison with the known radical precursor, gaseous FSO2Cl, FABI salts are bench-stable, easy to handle, affording high yields in the radical fluorosulfonylation of olefins with before challenging substrates. The advantage of FABIs is further demonstrated in the development of an alkoxyl-fluorosulfonyl difunctionalization reaction of olefins, which forges a facile access to useful Î²-alkoxyl sulfonyl fluorides and related compounds, and would thus benefit the related study in the context of chemical biology and drug discovery in the future.
CHEMISTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy