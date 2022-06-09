ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Magnetic field screening in hydrogen-rich high-temperature superconductors

By V. S. Minkov
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the last few years, the superconducting transition temperature, Tc, of hydrogen-rich compounds has increased dramatically, and is now approaching room temperature. However, the pressures at which these materials are stable exceed one million atmospheres and limit the number of available experimental studies. Superconductivity in hydrides has been primarily explored by...

www.nature.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
