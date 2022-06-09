ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niobium-doped layered cathode material for high-power and low-temperature sodium-ion batteries

By Qinhao Shi
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe application of sodium-based batteries in grid-scale energy storage requires electrode materials that facilitate fast and stable charge storage at various temperatures. However, this goal is not entirely achievable in the case of P2-type layered transition-metal oxides because of the sluggish kinetics and unfavorable electrode|electrolyte interphase formation. To circumvent these issues,...

