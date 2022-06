Nonprofit county grants – The Hamilton County Commissioners and Councilors are accepting grant applications from Hamilton County not-for-profits for funding in 2023. The program is intended to furnish funding to organizations that provide services in furtherance of county goals and without the providing of these services the county may need to consider the development of such programing. Awards are provided based on application score and funding available. Applications are due by 4:30 p.m. June 20. Learn more and apply at hamiltoncounty.in.gov/1682/Non-profit-Grant-Application.

CARMEL, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO