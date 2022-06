2021-22 Team: London Knights (OHL) NHL Central Scouting: 123rd (amongst NA skaters) It was an exciting day for Jackson Edward and his family when he was selected by the London Knights 22nd overall in the 2020 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Priority Selection. The prestigious team which boasts many NHL alumni throughout its history was going to be his home for at least the 2020-21 season. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic had other ideas as it forced the OHL to close its doors for the entire campaign. As a result, Edward did not suit up to play any sort of organized hockey until the 2021-22 season began on Oct. 8, 2021, against the Owen Sound Attack.

