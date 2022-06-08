The 12 Best Hyaluronic Acid Serums For Year-Round Moisture

There is nothing more classic than a red lip, but one would argue that there is nothing more difficult than finding the right shade to match your skin tone and overall "vibe." Beyond that, a red lip is a Look with a capital L. It's not for the faint-hearted. To wear red lipstick is to put yourself out there and command attention. And don't even get me started on the search for the right formulation — satin, matte, liquid, tint. For all these reasons, when you find the perfect red lipstick, it is a cause for celebration. Well, it's time to bust out the confetti, readers — we may have found a red lip that could work for every lip tone.

MAKEUP ・ 1 DAY AGO