Howiesons Poort backed artifacts provide evidence for social connectivity across southern Africa during the Final Pleistocene

By Amy M. Way
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExamining why human populations used specific technologies in the Final Pleistocene is critical to understanding our evolutionary path. A key Final Pleistocene techno-tradition is the Howiesons Poort, which is marked by an increase in behavioral complexity and technological innovation. Central to this techno-tradition is the production of backed artifacts-small, sharp blades...

