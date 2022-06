Summer reading is back at Charlotte Mecklenburg Library! Registration is now open and the program runs from June 1 – to August 13, 2022. Your child creates a free online account to track reading time, learning, and leisure activities during the duration of the program. The program is open to children of all ages as well as adults. To earn points you track your reading, and creative activities including writing playing, and exploring. Summer Break participants can earn up to earn 1200 points.1 minute of reading equals 1 point. At least 600 points must be earned by reading (the equivalent to 10 hours). Learning activities are worth 20 points each.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 12 HOURS AGO