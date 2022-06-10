ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

U.S. Capitol riot hearing shows Trump allies, daughter rejected fraud claims

By Patricia Zengerle, Richard Cowan
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON, June 9 (Reuters) - Congressional hearings into the deadly U.S. Capitol attack by Donald Trump's supporters opened on Thursday with the panel presenting video showing that even the former president's daughter, Ivanka, did not believe his false claims of election fraud.

The Jan. 6, 2021, riot followed shortly after his gave an incendiary speech to thousands of supporters repeating his false claims of a stolen 2020 election and urging them to march on the Capitol and "fight like hell." Even members of his own administration including Attorney General Bill Barr - as seen in video shown by the House of Representatives select committee - rejected Trump's claims of widespread election fraud in his loss to Democrat Joe Biden as untrue.

The hearing began with Barr's video testimony calling the fraud claims "bullshit," an argument that had convinced Trump's daughter.

"I respect Attorney General Barr. So I accepted what he was saying," Ivanka Trump said in videotaped testimony.

The panel also showed videotaped testimony from other senior Trump White House officials including then-Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff.

"Jan. 6 was the culmination of an attempted coup, a brazen attempt, as one writer put it shortly after Jan. 6, to overthrow the government," Democratic U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson, the committee's chairman, said in his opening statement. "The violence was no accident. It was Trump's last stand."

One of the two Republicans on the committee, its vice chair Representative Liz Cheney, noted that Trump dismissed the threats that rioters made against Pence as they stormed the Capitol, where Pence was to preside over the congressional certification of the 2020 election results.

"Aware of the rioters' chants, to 'Hang Mike Pence,' the president responded with this sentiment: 'Well, maybe our supporters have the right idea," Cheney said.

Since leaving office last year, Trump has kept up his false claims that his 2020 election loss was the result of widespread fraud, an assertion that has been rejected by multiple courts, state election officials and members of his own administration.

"We can't live in a world where the incumbent administration stays in power based on its view, unsupported by specific evidence, that there was fraud in the election," said Barr, who resigned before Trump left office.

Close Trump associates who have spoken to the committee include his son Donald Jr., daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner, former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, former Attorney General William Barr and senior aides to former Vice President Mike Pence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=089Cno_0g5HZydn00
Tear gas is released into a crowd of protesters during clashes with Capitol police at a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

Trump, publicly flirting with another White House run in 2024, called the committee in a statement on Thursday "political Thugs."

OFFICERS INJURED

The hearing also will feature two in-person witnesses, U.S. Capitol police officer Caroline Edwards, who sustained a traumatic brain injury in the attack, and Nick Quested, a filmmaker who captured footage of the far-right Proud Boys group, accused of planning the deadly attack. read more

Other Capitol Police officers who fought with rioters on Jan. 6 were present in the audience for the hearing including Officer Harry Dunn, who wore a T-shirt bearing the word "insurrection" and Officer Michael Fanone, who was beaten and electrocuted with a Taser during the attack. Some House Democrats who are not panel members also attended.

A total of six hearings are expected this month as the Democratic-led committee attempts to reverse Republican efforts to downplay or deny the violence of the attack, with five months to go until the Nov. 8 midterm elections that will determine which party controls both the House and the Senate for the following two years. read more

'SUMMONED THE MOB'

The pro-Trump mob failed to prevent Congress from certifying Biden's victory, attacking police and causing millions of dollars in damage. Four people died the day of the attack, one fatally shot by police and the others of natural causes. More than 100 police officers were injured, and one died the next day. Four officers later died by suicide.

"Those who invaded our Capitol and battled law enforcement for hours were motivated by what President Trump had told them: That the election was stolen and that he was the rightful president," Cheney said. "President Trump summoned the mob, assembled the mob and lit the flame of this attack."

Biden on Thursday described the attack as "a clear, flagrant violation of the Constitution," telling reporters: "I think these guys and women broke the law, tried to turn around the result of an election."

A Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Thursday underscored the partisan lens through which many Americans view the assault. It found that among Republicans about 55% believed the false claim that left-wing protesters led the attack and 58% believed most of the protesters were law-abiding.

Two Republican Georgia state election officials who Trump tried to pressure to "find" votes that would overturn his election defeat will testify to the hearings later this month, a source familiar with the matter said.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle and Richard Cowan; Additional reporting by Linda So, Trevor Hunnicutt, Kanishka Singh and Jason Lange; Editing by Will Dunham, Scott Malone, Andy Sullivan and Alistair Bell

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 604

Bob Edwards
4d ago

Was it just just another regular day? Four people died the day of the attack, one fatally shot by police and the others of natural causes. More than 100 police officers were injured, and one died the next day. Four officers later died by suicide. The Capitol sustained millions of dollars in damage.

Reply(106)
69
Calilforina .
3d ago

Another Russian collusion hoax, The Democrat Circus show only to prevent and to stop President Trump from running again that’s all of is and that’s all what it’s about ,he didn’t say anything or do anything wrong, The Democrats like Schumer or Maxine Waters when they spoke and encouraged their supporters to go after Trump supporters and the supreme court justices and even named them by name starting riots and looting, why didn’t they have an investigation on them and have them impeached or resign?

Reply(32)
54
thealist55
3d ago

Such a waste of money and time. These law makers need to fix the economy and bring gas prices down. They will do anytime to bring Trump and his people down. How about Hunter Biden and the crimes of the Biden clan?

Reply(19)
42
Related
Washington Examiner

Putin smelled odd and declined to eat at 'bizarre' dinner: Former Trump official

Fiona Hill, onetime adviser on Russia to former President Donald Trump, recalled a "bizarre" dinner she had with Russian President Vladimir Putin in which he smelled odd and refrained from eating or drinking during the meal. Putin exuded a peculiar "freshly laundered" fragrance and strove toward an "all in command"...
POTUS
Salon

“What is he hiding?: Ex-Ted Cruz aide accuses Kevin McCarthy of leading Jan. 6 “cover-up”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) (STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images) Reacting to a letter sent by attorneys representing House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to the House committee investigating the Jan 6th insurrection that their client will not honor a subpoena to appear, the Bulwark's Amanda Carpenter claimed he that he is now an "active participant" in Donald Trump's cover-up.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Georgia State
MSNBC

On Jan. 6, Jim Jordan abandons his ‘nothing to hide’ position

In the months following the Jan. 6 attack, Rep. Jim Jordan seemed wholly unconcerned about scrutiny. In fact, the Ohio Republican suggested publicly that he’d be the model of transparency. “If they call me, I got nothing to hide,” the far-right lawmaker said last summer. A few months later,...
OHIO STATE
MSNBC

Bob Woodward: ‘I’m convinced’ that Donald Trump ‘conspired in a criminal way to overturn the election’

Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post Associate Editor Bob Woodward joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss what’s at stake in the January 6 investigation ahead of the select committee’s public hearings. “I'm convinced having spent part of my life on Donald Trump that he and others conspired in a criminal way to overturn the election and prevent Biden from taking power legitimately,” says Woodward. “Section 371 of the Criminal Code makes it very clear: if you work to subvert a legitimate function of government, you are committing a crime, and we have overt acts by Donald Trump going on to this day.” June 7, 2022.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jared Kushner
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
The Atlantic

The One Witness at the January 6 Hearing Who Matters Most

The congressional hearing into the events of January 6 on Thursday night focused attention on a single decisive person. Not the hearing’s powerful chair or the meticulous vice chair. Not the former U.S. president who tried to overthrow the government. Not the former vice president whom the former president said deserved hanging. Not the lawless insurrectionists, not the heroic police officers, not the documentarian who caught history on camera. The single decisive person is: you.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democracy#Republicans#Protest#Trump White House#Democratic
The Independent

Mexican President shares video of Ted Cruz, mocking him as an NRA stooge, at press conference

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador slammed three Cuban-American US senators representing both the Republicans and Democrats during a press conference with the Mexican media. Speaking on Wednesday morning, Mr Obrador accused New Jersey Democrat Bob Menendez, Florida Republican Marco Rubio, Texas Republican Ted Cruz, and other Cubans in the US of using their influence to keep the US embargo against Cuba in place. Mr Obrador said Cuba was one of the reasons for his absence from the Summit of the Americas, which is being hosted by President Joe Biden in Los Angeles, California. Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua were...
U.S. POLITICS
Axios

Trump's former acting chief of staff calls Jan. 6 video "stunning"

Mick Mulvaney, who served as former President Trump's White House chief of staff for more than a year, called video of the Capitol attack presented at a Jan. 6 hearing "stunning." Driving the news: The footage laid out a play-by-play of Jan. 6, starting at 10am when Proud Boys marched...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
Reuters

Reuters

476K+
Followers
339K+
Post
227M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy