Your browser does not support the audio element. A top-ranked ultimate Frisbee team from Eugene has traveled to Richmond, Virginia, to compete in the High School National Invite tournament this weekend. More than half of the 30-member South Eugene Gender Diverse / Girls Ultimate team identifies as gender nonbinary or gender nonconforming, including Arenaria Cramer, a high school senior and one of four captains on the team. Head coach Rachelle Depner says this is the first time that a gender diverse team or girls team from Oregon is competing in the national tournament which was canceled for the past two years because of the pandemic. Depner and Cramer join us to talk about the team’s achievement and their efforts to make ultimate Frisbee more inclusive and accepting.

2 DAYS AGO