Periods of rain continue this Saturday morning across much of Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Some spots have also seen a bit of lightning. By afternoon, the steadiest rain will have moved out of Minnesota, but rain will linger over parts of southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin into early afternoon. A few scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm could re-develop over portions of Minnesota and western Wisconsin later this afternoon and Saturday evening.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO