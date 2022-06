Dylan Campbell stepped up to the plate and delivered for Texas, walking off Game 2 with a victory over East Carolina in the Super Regional while facing elimination. With the bases loaded and two outs, Campbell fell behind in the count before sending a deep shot to right field that fell right in front of the wall for a hit — sealing the game on a 9-8 victory and forcing a coveted Game 3.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 18 MINUTES AGO