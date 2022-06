INDIANAPOLIS – Hamilton Southeastern tennis players Misha Bukkasagaram and Emily Orme are state medalists once more. The Royals seniors finished their high school careers Saturday at the IHSAA state doubles tournament, reaching the semi-finals of the event for the second year in a row. Bukkasagaram and Orme dropped their semi-final match to the South Bend St. Joseph team of sophomore Ashi Amalnathan and freshman Anni Amalnathan 6-0, 6-2. The Amalnathans quickly won the first set, then broke serve to take the first game of the second set. The Royals broke back to get on the board, and would later get another service break to pull within 4-2. But the St. Joseph team won the next two games, using their precise and powerful groundstrokes to take the match.

