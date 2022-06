The US cracked down on three American firms for exporting military defense and other technology to China on Thursday. The US Commerce Department says the three companies — Quicksilver Manufacturing Inc., Rapid Cut LLC and US Prototype Inc. — received blueprints for satellite, rocket and defense prototypes from US companies, but then sent those blueprints to Chinese companies for 3-D printing, Reuters reported Thursday.

