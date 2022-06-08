Destination PIB

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleJet Express Island Port features bar, entertainment. Jet...

Old school rock and roll and a party all summer long at this Put-in-Bay restaurant

Old school rock and roll and a party all summer long at this Put-in-Bay restaurant Boathouse in downtown Put-in-bay, chill vibes by day, and rock and roll into the night. South Bass Island, Oh — CLEVELAND, Ohio (CLE WEEKEND) - The historic Boathouse in downtown Put-in-Bay has been the destination for live music and great food for over 50 years.
The outstanding restaurant in Put-in-bay that’s known best for one menu item

CLEVELAND, Ohio (CLE WEEKEND) - It’s an can’t miss landmark when arriving at South Bass Island’s northwest shore, not Perry’s Monument, but The Boardwalk. The Boardwalk, a multi-concept entertainment complex sitting atop the pier off downtown Put-in-Bay is famous for serving lobster bisque, cool drinks, and fantastic waterfront views.
