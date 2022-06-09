How to watch the Queer as Folk reboot online and stream LGBTQ+ drama – cast, trailer

Queer as Folk – the 2022 US remake of the acclaimed British LGBTQ+ drama – premieres on Thursday, 9th June (just in time for Pride Month). The reboot sees Club Babylon transported from Manchester to New Orleans, where a group of friends are left reeling. US viewers can stream all eight episodes on Peacock on launch day. Make sure you know how to watch the best Queer as Folk live stream, from wherever you are.

Watch Queer as Folk (2022)

Season premiere: Thursday 9th June 2022

US stream: Peacock TV ($4.99 a month)

Use ExpressVPN to watch Peacock when outside the US

UK stream: Starzplay | Sky | Now

AUS stream: Stan

Cast: Devin Way (Brodie), Fin Argus (Mingus), Jesse James Keitel (Ruthie), Candace Grace (Shar), Johnny Sibilly (Noah), Ryan O'Connell (Julian).

The original Queer as Folk aired on Channel 4 in 1999. Created by Russell T. Davies, the series was considered groundbreaking at the time as it was focused entirely on members of the gay community.

The 2022 US remake – not to be confused with Showtime's 2000 US remake – explores a vibrant group of LGBTQ+ friends struggling to rebuild their lives in the wake of a shooting at gay nightclub. The all-new cast includes Devin Way (he/him) as Brodie, a confident young man afraid of commitment, and Jesse James Keitel (she/her) as Ruthie, a trans woman facing difficult choices. Guest stars include Sex in the City's Kim Cattrall.

In the US, all eight episodes of Queer as Folk season 1 will be available on Peacock TV from 9th June. Follow our guide to watch Queer as Folk 2022 from wherever you are...

Watch every episode of Queer as Folk (2022) online

(Image credit: NBC)

The Queer as Folk reboot is a Peacock Original, and streams exclusively on Peacock TV in the US from 3am ET on 9th June.

Subscription to Peacock costs from just $4.99 a month. Peacock also has a free tier, but you'll have to wait until eight days after the show debuts.

Outside the US? US viewers who find themselves abroad this week can use a VPN to access Peacock TV from wherever they are in the world . Simply follow the steps below...

How to watch Queer as Folk (2022) from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Queer as Folk rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others.

How to use a VPN to watch Queer as Folk (2022)

Using a VPN to watch Peacock TV's Queer as Folk reboot is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Queer as Folk , choose 'USA' for Peacock TV.

3. Then head over to Peacock TV on your browser or device and enjoy the Queer as Folk live stream.

Watch Queer as Folk 2022 in the UK

(Image credit: NBCUniversal / Peacock)

In the UK, Queer as Folk will premiere on streaming service Starzplay from Friday 1st July 2022 – three weeks after it lands in the the US.

Starzplay will release two episodes per week over four weeks. Subscription costs £1.99 a month a month for the first three months; £5.99 a month after.

Don't want to wait? US nationals travelling abroad can use a VPN to access Queer as Folk on Peacock from 9th June . Step-by-step instructions above.

Peacock Originals such as Queer as Folk (2022) are also available on Sky TV and Now.

How to watch Queer as Folk in Australia

Aussies can stream Queer as Folk on Stan from 10th June 2022. Stan costs from AU$10 a month but new users get a 30-day free trial .

How to watch the original Queer as Folk (1999)

(Image credit: Channel 4)

The first two season of the original British Queer as Folk are available to stream free on Channel 4 in the UK. Again, use a VPN when abroad.

In the US, you can catch up with the Babylon gang on Amazon Prime Video with this 30-day free trial .

How to watch the first US Queer as Folk remake (2000-2005)

The 2000 US remake, created by Showtime and set in Pittsburgh, was a big hit in the States and ran for five seasons.

All five seasons are available to stream on Showtime now with a 30-day free trial .

Queer as Folk (2022) official trailer