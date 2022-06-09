Fort Hood Chapel Services

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW/AP) — Many are criticizing chief of police for the Uvalde school district, Pete Arredondo, following his actions during the classroom shootings at Robb Elementary School on May 2. In his first extensive comments since the incident where 19 children and two teachers were killed, Arredondo said he did not consider himself the person in charge as the massacre unfolded. He also said he assumed someone else had taken control of the law enforcement response.Arredondo also told the Texas Tribune that he intentionally left behind both his police and campus radios before entering Robb Elementary School. He also described the...

