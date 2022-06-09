ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

Back Together for Lao New Year

By Jennifer Fumiko Cahill
North Coast Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's a bit of a traffic jam at the wide doorway to the Humboldt Grange kitchen as men with traditional Lao checked sashes stop to talk — some on their way in to sample the buffet of home-cooked Lao dishes, others carrying full plates. A handful of women, some in bright...

www.northcoastjournal.com

North Coast Journal

Pacific Halibut Takes Center Stage

With the closing of the first part of our salmon season, offshore anglers now have their sights set on Pacific halibut. And since Monday, there's been a slew of them coming over the rails for both the Eureka and Trinidad fleets. The Eureka boats have had a little tougher go on account of the abundance of black cod lurking on the halibut grounds. In some spots it's tough to get a bait to the bottom without it being eaten or mangled by the hungry cod. But when you find that spot where your baits can hit the bottom unmolested, it's been game on. Trinidad has been producing limits for the charters and private boats since salmon season closed. Most of the fish are coming straight out of the harbor in 250 to 300 feet of water. No monsters have been reported yet, with the average size right around 20 to 30 pounds. With fishable water in the forecast through at least Saturday, now's the time to get in on the action.
TRINIDAD, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding's first ever "Purple City Week" comes to an end

REDDING, Ca. — Saturday is the final day of Redding’s first-ever “Purple City Week.”. This campaign, launched by ShiningCare, is centered around making Shasta County's elder population with disabilities, such as Alzheimer's, feel safe and understood in our community. This past week featured several local businesses being recognized for their awareness efforts, including Professional Exterminators (the 1st place winners) and Willow Springs Memory Care.
REDDING, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Trans-Owned Bakery Patches’ Pastries Sets Up Shop at the Humboldt County Fairgrounds as Sit-Down Cafe

In March of 2021, Patches’ Pastries sprung up as an independent bakery operating out of Arcata’s Northtown Coffee. A year later, the trans-owned business is celebrating the opening of its own eatery at the Humboldt County Fairgrounds, where 23-year-old owner and sole employee Patch Fraga is serving up baked goods and espresso four days a week.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Major Roadwork Scheduled Friday, June 10 Through Thursday, June 16

The following scheduled roadwork has been verified at the time of release. Please keep in mind work is weather permitting and subject to change. For updates to this list, visit: QuickMap at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov, check the California Highway Information Network (CHIN) at https://roads.dot.ca.gov or call 1-800-GAS-ROAD (1-800-427-7623). For information pertaining to emergency roadwork, check QuickMap and the CHIN. For media updates, please contact the appropriate Public Information Officer listed above.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Patrick Shawn McWhorter: A Cherished Family Man Who is Missed Dearly

This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. On January 29, 2022, Patrick Shawn McWhorter, set off on his next adventure,...
FORTUNA, CA
mendofever.com

Russian River Flow Reduction, Cannabis and Water Hauling, A Local Fire Department BBQ—Highlights of the Redwood Valley MAC Meeting

The Redwood Valley Municipal Advisory Council met on June 8, 2022 at 5:00 pm live at the Redwood Valley Grange with a Zoom link as well. The discussion ranged from the effects of the Potter Valley Project on Redwood Valley’s water situation, the priorities of the cannabis subcommittee, and the overgrown vegetation at the Redwood Valley School site.
REDWOOD VALLEY, CA
