Do no harm: addressing the environmental impact of health care

By Frances Mortimer
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Nature Reviews Disease Primers volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 38 (2022) Cite this article. Planetary and human health are inseparably connected; yet, health-care systems produce considerable amounts of greenhouse gas emissions, waste and pollution. A growing movement to measure and mitigate the health sector's own climate damage is underway, supported by national...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

The politicization of children: implications for child health and public policy

All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout. Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube. All prices are NET prices. Additional access options:. References. Adams, R. Kids' health gets political. The Commonwealth Fund. https://www.commonwealthfund.org/publications/newsletter-article/kids-health-gets-political (2022). Flores,...
KIDS
Nature.com

Central shutdown and surrounding activation of aftershocks from megathrust earthquake stress transfer

Megathrust earthquakes release and transfer stress that has accumulated over hundreds of years, leading to large aftershocks that can be highly destructive. Understanding the spatiotemporal pattern of megathrust aftershocks is key to mitigating the seismic hazard. However, conflicting observations show aftershocks concentrated either along the rupture surface itself, along its periphery or well beyond it, and they can persist for a few years to decades. Here we present aftershock data following the four largest megathrust earthquakes since 1960, focusing on the change in seismicity rate following the best-recorded 2011 Tohoku earthquake, which shows an initially high aftershock rate on the rupture surface that quickly shuts down, while a zone up to ten times larger forms a ring of enhanced seismicity around it. We find that the aftershock pattern of Tohoku and the three other megathrusts can be explained by rate and state Coulomb stress transfer. We suggest that the shutdown in seismicity in the rupture zone may persist for centuries, leaving seismicity gaps that can be used to identify prehistoric megathrust events. In contrast, the seismicity of the surrounding area decays over 4"“6 decades, increasing the seismic hazard after a megathrust earthquake.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Characterization of SARS-CoV-2 replication complex elongation and proofreading activity

The replication complex (RC) of SARS-CoV-2 was recently shown to be one of the fastest RNA-dependent RNA polymerases of any known coronavirus. With this rapid elongation, the RC is more prone to incorporate mismatches during elongation, resulting in a highly variable genomic sequence. Such mutations render the design of viral protein targets difficult, as drugs optimized for a given viral protein sequence can quickly become inefficient as the genomic sequence evolves. Here, we use biochemical experiments to characterize features of RNA template recognition and elongation fidelity of the SARS-CoV-2 RdRp, and the role of the exonuclease, nsp14. Our study highlights the 2"²OH group of the RNA ribose as a critical component for RdRp template recognition and elongation. We show that RdRp fidelity is reduced in the presence of the 3"² deoxy-terminator nucleotide 3"²dATP, which promotes the incorporation of mismatched nucleotides (leading to U:C, U:G, U:U, C:U, and A:C base pairs). We find that the nsp10"“nsp14 heterodimer is unable to degrade RNA products lacking free 2"²OH or 3"²OH ribose groups. Our results suggest the potential use of 3"² deoxy-terminator nucleotides in RNA-derived oligonucleotide inhibitors as antivirals against SARS-CoV-2.
SCIENCE
#Water Shortages#Health And Social Care#Water Management#Mental Health#Greenhouse Gas
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Hypothyroidism

Nature Reviews Disease Primers volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 39 (2022) Cite this article. In the original version of Fig. 2b of this Primer, Colombia, Venezuela and Syria were assigned to incorrect categories of iodine nutrition status. In addition, two boxes in Fig. 5 were incorrectly labelled "hypothyroidism" instead of "hyperthyroidism". These errors have now been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Reversing the clock on human somatic cells

A chemical cocktail reprograms human somatic cells into pluripotent stem cells. Researchers at the Peking University in Beijing have now developed a chemical cocktail to reprogram human somatic cells. Inspired by the open chromatin landscape observed in animals like the axolotl that have regenerative abilities, the team decided to screen small molecule regulators to change the epigenetic landscape of human cells.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A Commentary to "The prevalence of hypertensive diseases and treated hypertensive patients in Japan: a nationwide administrative claims database study"

Waki et al. analyzed the National Database of Health Insurance Claims and Specific Health Checkups (NDB), and determined the number and age-adjusted prevalence of hypertensive patients receiving treatment in Japan [1]. They analyzed the database from January 1, 2014 to December 31, 2014 and showed that 27,009,064 out of 108,022,191 adults (25.0%) had hypertension [1]. The treatment rate was 89.6% [1]. The authors analyzed a massive database, which in itself was a huge endeavor, and provided the basis for the future utilization of NDB for hypertension research. However, there are inherent limitations of using a claims database like the NDB, which were acknowledged by the authors. First, a claims database limits the analysis to patients who utilized medical institutions for the treatment. This may explain the discrepancy between the previously reported number of hypertensive patients in Japan, reportedly 43 million patients, and the present study [2,3,4]. Also, the treatment rate differed significantly from the previously reported rate of 56% in Japan [3], 46.7% in high-income countries analyzed by the PURE study, and 63% treatment rate in South Korea, a country that is most similar to Japan in terms of demography [5, 6]. This suggests that the majority of hypertensive patients in this study were relatively motivated patients who desired treatment for hypertension, which may have resulted in a potential underestimation of the prevalence of hypertension and overestimation of the treatment rate of hypertension. Second, the diagnosis is dependent on using standardized disease codes without any blood pressure measurement data. Third, with greater utilization of medical resources for the elderly population, the prevalence of hypertension in the younger age group was likely to be underestimated. The population with lower socioeconomic status, who are at an increased risk of hypertension, was likely to be underrepresented as well [7]. Hence, the 1% prevalence of hypertension in people below the age of 30 in this study differed from previous reports from the Japanese National Health and Nutritional Survey of 2016. This study showed a prevalence of 10.2% in men and 4.1% in women below the age of 30 [3]. The results also differ considerably from the reported prevalence of 10.4% for hypertensive patients between the age of 20"“39 reported in South Korea [6]. Fourth, due to the absence of blood pressure (BP) measurements, it was not possible to determine the BP control rate in the population.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Everyday ups and downs for LGBT+ scientists

How to gauge academic culture and celebrate being an LGBT+ scientist. Rainbow lanyards for staff swipe cards show that the wearer is a member or ally of the LGBT+ community. "These are very common on campus and most people from the head of school down wears one, and is a visible reminder of being a supportive, inclusive institution," says Susan Rosser, a synthetic biologist at University of Edinburgh and director of the Edinburgh Mammalian Synthetic Biology Research Centre, who is lesbian. She develops tools in synthetic biology and uses techniques such as genome editing and synthetic transcription factors. Says Rosser, things have changed for better in the UK, "with many more openly LGBT+ academics doing well in their careers and living their lives." This reflects how society has changed. Policies are in place for harassment, abuse or bullying. Things aren't perfect, she says, but institutions take such incidents more seriously than before.
SOCIETY
NewsBreak
Health
Nature.com

A complete, telomere-to-telomere human genome sequence presents new opportunities for evolutionary genomics

The release of the first telomere-to-telomere (T2T) human genome sequence marks a milestone for human genomics research and holds promise of complete genomes for evolutionary genomic studies. Here we describe the advances that this new human genome assembly represents and explore the potential insights that the complete genome sequence could bring to evolutionary genomics. We also discuss the potential challenges to be faced in applying this new sequencing strategy to a broad spectrum of extant species.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Modeling multi-organ systems on a chip

To recapitulate some of the complexities of the human physiology, engineered tissues can be linked by vascular flow in a multi-organ chip. Organ-on-a-chip systems can model the biology of individual organs, but the human body exhibits a complex interplay between various organs. Modeling this complexity requires culturing different engineered tissues on a single chip while enabling fluid exchange between the tissues. However, this fluid exchange poses a problem as different tissues require different growth media to achieve and maintain maturity.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Base editing in mitochondrial DNA

TALE-fused deaminases enable C-to-T or A-to-G base editing in human mitochondria. Jin-Soo Kim from the Institute for Basic Science in the Republic of Korea says, "We were quite excited when the Liu group and the Mougous group reported on DdCBEs enabling mitochondrial DNA editing in mammalian cell lines for the first time."
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Tools for assembling and analyzing complete genomes

With new tools developed by the Telomere-to-Telomere (T2T) Consortium, the human genome is revealed in greater quality and detail. Image: Giulio Formenti (The Rockefeller University) and Camilla Cima (freshmilk.it). Cover Design: Thomas Phillips. Table of Contents. Completing human genomes. Vivien Marx. This Month 30 May 2022. Vivien Marx. This Month...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Care that truly goes the distance

EndoCare guarantee that every patient receives truly individualised care. From pre-treatment consultations to when patients leave the practice, EndoCare ensure that they support patients every step of the way, even once treatment is complete. So, why not refer to EndoCare?. EndoCare's team has decades of experience saving teeth that require...
HEALTH SERVICES
Nature.com

Evaluation of the clinical impact of bone marrow cultures in current medical practice

The clinical yield and benefit of performing bone marrow cultures for various clinical indications has been challenged and their clinical necessity remains debatable. We sought to assess the clinical yield and benefit of performing routine bone marrow cultures and determine whether various clinical, laboratory, and imaging parameters were predictive of a diagnostic bone marrow culture. This was a single center retrospective analysis of all patients who underwent a bone marrow study comprising bone marrow cultures from January 1, 2012, through March 1, 2018. Baseline clinical data were extracted from the institution's electronic medical records system. The analyzed cohort consisted of 139 patients with a median age of 46Â years (range 4Â months to 85Â years). The most common indication for a bone marrow study was workup of a fever of unknown origin (105 patients, 76%) while investigation for infection in immunocompromised patients accounted for 22 cases (16%) and suspected tuberculosis was the reason for acquisition of bone marrow cultures in 6 patients (4%). Only 3 patients had positive bone marrow cultures, yielding in 2 patients a diagnosis of Mycobacterium avium and in one patient a microbiologically unclassifiable fungal infection. A univariate analysis revealed that mean age, hemoglobin level, platelet count, c-reactive protein levels, gender, indication for bone marrow study, yield of blood cultures, and contribution of imaging studies and bone marrow pathology results were not significantly different between patients with diagnostic and non-diagnostic bone marrow cultures. Mean white blood cell count was found to be significantly lower in patients with diagnostic bone marrow cultures (2.4"‰Ã—"‰103/ÂµL versus 8.7"‰Ã—"‰103/ÂµL; P"‰="‰0.038). We conclude that for most patients, performance of bone marrow cultures holds limited clinical value.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Unpacking race and ethnicity in African genomics research

In genomics, both the denomination 'African' as well at the ethnic groups living in Africa have been treated as true biological identities. Yet, similar to race, these population groupings too are social constructs. We argue that using African ethnicities as population categories in genomics research is uninformed and propose an Africa-oriented humanities research agenda to critique and support genomic science.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Effect of levothyroxine supplementation in extremely low birth weight infants with transient hypothyroxinemia of prematurity

This study aimed to determine the short- and/or long-term outcomes of levothyroxine replacement therapy in extremely low birth weight (ELBW) infants with transient hypothyroxinemia of prematurity (THOP). The medical records of 335 ELBW infants with THOP were reviewed retrospectively to identify whether levothyroxine treatment affects short- and/or long-term outcomes at a corrected age of 2Â years. The infants were arbitrarily grouped based on thyroxine (T4) (free T4 [fT4]) levels into group 1 (n"‰="‰142), which included infants with T4 (fT4) levels <"‰2.5 (0.5) ng/dl, and group 2 (n"‰="‰193), which included those with T4 (fT4) levels ranging from â‰¥"‰2.5 (0.5) ng/dl to <"‰4.5 (0.9) ng/dl. Levothyroxine replacement therapy was not associated with beneficial short- or long-term outcomes in ELBW infants with THOP. Short-term outcomes, such as mortality and composite morbidities, and long-term outcomes, such as failure to achieve catch-up height at a corrected age of 2Â years, were significantly higher in group 1 than in group 2, regardless of levothyroxine treatment status. Levothyroxine replacement therapy is not associated with short-or long-term advantages in ELBW infants with THOP. This study suggests that the severity of THOP may be the major determinant of adverse outcomes in ELBW infants with THOP, rather than levothyroxine treatment.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Nature.com

Practice patterns in chronic graft-versus-host disease patient management and patient reported outcome measures across the EBMT allogeneic transplantation network

Chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGvHD) is one of the most common life-threatening complications following allogeneic haematopoietic stem cell transplantation (alloHSCT). Understanding outcome after alloHSCT requires a full evaluation of the patient's health status, including cGvHD and patient reported outcomes (PROs). In an effort to better understand practice patterns across European countries, a survey was initiated by the Integrated European Network on cGvHD (an EU-funded COST Action CA17138 EUROGRAFT, www.gvhd.eu) and the Transplant Complications Working Party of the European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation (EBMT). This report shares results of the survey, offering a snapshot view of current practice patterns in the context of long-term care of cGvHD patients.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Completing human genomes

Nature Methods is pleased to publish several papers presenting methods developed by members of the Telomere-to-Telomere (T2T) Consortium, which facilitated the generation and analysis of the first complete human genome. The genome sequence of a species not only provides the fundamental basis for the genomics field, but also bears fruit...
SCIENCE

