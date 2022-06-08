ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Russell Wilson Made His Opinion On Colin Kaepernick Very Clear

fanrecap.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is one of many active players that feels Colin Kaepernick deserves another NFL chance. The two were a part of some epic NFC West...

fanrecap.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Report: NFL executives believe Baker Mayfield, Jimmy Garoppolo will be cut

There continues to be no indication that any team is going to make a serious effort to trade for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield or San Francisco 49ers veteran Jimmy Garoppolo before or during the summer months. Cleveland will have either Deshaun Watson or Jacoby Brissett atop the depth chart in September, while 2021 rookie Trey Lance is handling San Francisco practices as Garoppolo continues to recover from surgery he had in March to repair a torn capsule in his throwing shoulder.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Shaun Alexander: Baker Mayfield may not have 'higher ceiling' than Seahawks' Geno Smith, Drew Lock

In the latest update on a situation that has no resolution in sight as the summer months rapidly approach, ESPN's Dan Graziano reported for a piece published early Friday morning that a "majority" from "a straw poll of league executives, coaches and agents" believe Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (and San Francisco 49ers veteran Jimmy Garoppolo) "will likely end up being released" rather than traded before the 2022 season begins.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Football
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Football
Essence

Russell Wilson Proves It's Hip To Be A "Square"

Wilson made it clear for detractors who call him a "lame" and a "square" that he's going to "stay squared up" as long as it makes wife Ciara happy. Try as they might, no one can make Russell Wilson feel bad about being a good husband to singer Ciara. He made that clear on Friday (June 10) as he shared a video of himself surprising her before an event for her Ten To One Rum, which she co-owns. He waited in the cut with dozens of roses as she made her entrance to the party, his appearance causing her to turn around and jump in his arms giddily. Wilson’s caption? “Stay Squared Up my friends.”
NFL
The Spun

Pete Carroll Reveals Who Is Ahead In Quarterback Battle

The battle between Drew Lock and Geno Smith to see who starts at quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks is starting to take shape. Head coach Pete Carroll spoke about the battle on Thursday and confirmed that it's Smith that's still ahead of Lock. However, Carroll also said that Lock isn't...
NFL
Yardbarker

Broncos Starter Makes Blunt Comment on Russell Wilson

Many of Russell Wilson's defensive counterparts default to effusive praise when asked about the Denver Broncos quarterback's mobility, on display during Organized Team Activities. Outside linebacker Bradley Chubb, for example, couldn't stop gushing. “It’s hard because when you think you have an angle on him, and he might spin out...
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Russ
Person
Colin Kaepernick
FOX Sports

Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson highlight Cowherd's 'QB pressure cooker'

Every starting quarterback in the NFL faces pressure to perform. Just as every player's skill set is different, so too is every coach, roster and front office. All of those factors contribute to the varying degrees of pressure a QB faces each season. Colin Cowherd evaluated those degrees for a...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy