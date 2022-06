The U.S. Marine Corps has released the identities of all five Marines who died in Wednesday's MV-22B Osprey crash in Imperial County, about 150 miles east of San Diego. Cpl. Nathan E. Carlson, 21, of Winnebago, Illinois, a Tiltrotor Crew Chief. Capt. Nicholas P. Losapio, 31, of Rockingham, New Hampshire,...

IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO