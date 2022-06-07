ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hesperia, CA

Crews battle large brush fire in Hesperia; 1 burn victim reported as fire scorches over 90 acres

By CNN Newsource
KESQ
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHESPERIA, California (KABC) — Firefighters battled a fast-moving brush fire that broke out in Hesperia Monday afternoon in the area of Highway 173 and Highway 138. The fire was reported shortly before 5 p.m. burning just north of Silverlake. The San Bernardino County...

kesq.com

foxla.com

Sheep Fire closes part of Highway 2 in Wrightwood

WRIGHTWOOD, Calif. - A brush fire in San Bernardino County has shut down part of a highway in Wrightwood as crews battle the blaze. The Sheep Fire started as a vegetation fire Saturday evening. As of approximately 10:30 p.m. the fire had burned 35 acres and was 0% contained. The fire has shut down Highway 2 from 138 to the Sheep Creek area according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
WRIGHTWOOD, CA
paininthepass.info

Firefighters Stop Spread Of A Brush Fire In Pinion Hills

PINION HILLS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A small brush fire burned near Highway 138 Saturday afternoon. The Cholla Fire Incident was reported at about 3:54pm, on Saturday, June 11, 2022, on the corner of Cholla Road and Wintergreen Rd near Hwy 138 in the town of Pinion Hills.
INSTAGRAM
vvng.com

Boy burned during house fire in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An 8-year-old boy was transported to a hospital after he was burned during a house fire in Victorville. At approximately 6:30 pm, on Thursday, June 9, 2022, crews from the Victorville Fire Department and San Bernardino County Fire were dispatched to a structure fire on Silica Drive in the South East portion of the city.
VICTORVILLE, CA
paininthepass.info

76 Year-Old Woman Killed In A Crash On I-15 Main Street In Barstow

BARSTOW, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office has identified a 76-year-old woman killed in a Tuesday night crash. The crash occurred at approximately 11pm, Tuesday June 7, 2022. The crash was located on northbound Interstate 15 just before Main Street in Barstow. California Highway Patrol and the Barstow Fire Department responded to a traffic collision involving only two vehicles. From what the CHP traffic log stated, a pickup truck and a RV motorhome were traveling on northbound I-15. The pickup truck reportedly lost control and hit the motorhome. This caused the truck to go underneath the motorhome and the motorhome went up a dirt embankment, CHP said.
BARSTOW, CA
L.A. Weekly

Susie Swanson Killed in Traffic Crash at San Bernardino Intersection [San Bernardino County, CA]

San Bernardino Crash Left One Victorville Woman Dead. According to the initial investigation, the incident happened around 2:58 p.m. when a vehicle collided with a San Bernardino County Fire Department vehicle. Eventually, first responders arrived and transported the passenger of the car, 60-year-old Susie Swanson, to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brush Fire#Helicopters#Accident
paininthepass.info

Wildfire Breaks Out Wrightwood Saturday Evening

WRIGHTWOOD, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A new wildfire has broken out in the town Wrightwood Saturday evening. The Sheep Fire Incident was reported at about 6:29pm, on Saturday, June 11, 2022, just north of Highway 2. San Bernardino County Fire, Angeles National Forest, with help from CAL Fire firefighters were quickly on scene and called for more support.
WRIGHTWOOD, CA
vvng.com

Eastbound Highway 18 in Apple Valley closed due to a fatal crash

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Eastbound lanes of Highway 18 in the Town of Apple Valley are closed due to a fatal traffic accident investigation. The crash was reported at about 3:00 pm, on Thursday, June 9th, and involved a black four-door sedan and a dark-gray van. Firefighters with...
APPLE VALLEY, CA
Nationwide Report

1 person killed, another in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash in Apple Valley (Apple Valley, CA)

1 person killed, another in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash in Apple Valley (Apple Valley, CA)Nationwide Report. On Thursday, one person died while another suffered injuries following a traffic collision in Apple Valley. As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle crash was reported at approximately 3:00 p.m. on Highway 18 [...]
APPLE VALLEY, CA
mynewsla.com

Pilot of Crashed Plane in Critical Condition, Federal Investigation Underway

The pilot of a single-engine airplane that crashed and burned behind a Hemet home was in critical condition Wednesday, while federal investigators probed into what might have caused the accident. The victim, whose identity has not been released, suffered extensive burn and other injuries when the low-wing aircraft went down...
HEMET, CA
L.A. Weekly

Daniel Montano Killed in Two-Car Crash on Riverside Avenue [Rialto, CA]

Country Club Drive Traffic Collision Left One Driver Dead. According to the report, the crash happened around 3:11 p.m. at Riverside Avenue and Country Club Drive. Investigators said a red Toyota Tacoma, driven by Montano, ran a red light at the intersection. As a result, the Tacoma collided with another...
RIALTO, CA
CBS LA

Carjackers arrested while spray-painting stolen vehicle in Apple Valley

Deputies arrested two carjackers after a resident spotted them spray painting the stolen vehicle behind their home.According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, Ronald Million, 26, and Jonathan Million, 34, carjacked and robbed a man Tuesday afternoon near Deep Creek and Artistic Alley in Apple Valley after the victim gave them a ride. The man suffered minor injuries when the Millions pushed him to the ground. They then drove the victim's silver 2017 Hyundai Elantra to their home. The next morning, deputies responded to a call of people spray-painting a car behind a residence in the 10200 block of Deep Creek Road in Apple Valley.The Sheriff's Department ordered the two out of their homes using the PA system on one of their air units. Both of the suspects were arrested without incident and are both being held on a $250,000 bail each.
APPLE VALLEY, CA

