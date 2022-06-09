Florida Democrats call for special session on gun violence

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Ryan Kelley, a Republican candidate for Michigan governor, has been arrested by the FBI, the FBI confirmed to 13 ON YOUR SIDE Thursday. Documents from a U.S. attorney say Kelley, 40, was taken into custody for misdemeanor charges in connection to the Capitol breach on Jan. 6, 2021.
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Retired law enforcement K-9s in Florida will have access to more care as they live out the rest of their days out of service. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed SB 226 on Friday in Bunnell. The bill creates the Care for Retired Police Dogs Program. The new law requires the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to contract a nonprofit organization to manage the program.
TAMPA, Fla. — The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol will hold their first public hearing Thursday night, where lawmakers say they will show previously unknown information and unseen video after a year of investigating the deadly riot. One thing we already...
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Students in Washington state will be able to take time off from school for mental health reasons beginning in the 2022-23 school year. The changes stem from a new state law meant to support students who are struggling. Under the new law, which went into effect...
