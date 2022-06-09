Florida Democrats call for special session on gun violence

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Retired law enforcement K-9s in Florida will have access to more care as they live out the rest of their days out of service. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed SB 226 on Friday in Bunnell. The bill creates the Care for Retired Police Dogs Program. The new law requires the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to contract a nonprofit organization to manage the program.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO