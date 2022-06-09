ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Democrats call for special session on gun violence

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLawmakers have until Friday at 3 p.m....

DeSantis signs bill to provide care for retired K-9s

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Retired law enforcement K-9s in Florida will have access to more care as they live out the rest of their days out of service. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed SB 226 on Friday in Bunnell. The bill creates the Care for Retired Police Dogs Program. The new law requires the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to contract a nonprofit organization to manage the program.
Florida leads nation in arrests related to Jan. 6 Capitol attack

TAMPA, Fla. — The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol will hold their first public hearing Thursday night, where lawmakers say they will show previously unknown information and unseen video after a year of investigating the deadly riot. One thing we already...
