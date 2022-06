Geneva Lake is not owned. It’s stewarded by the communities that abut the shoreline of the nine-mile, hundred-and-fifty-foot-deep tub of pure Mississippi water (not to mention water from rainfall and runoff from the surrounding geographic areas). The water is administrated by the Department of Natural Resources (the DNR). This strange multi-plex of mixed and marginalized ‘ownership’ has been the source of misunderstandings, disagreement, and great conflict through the years, ever since the Big Foot Indians were required to stand back and retreat from the area by settlers, farmers, ranchers, and land speculators many years ago.

3 DAYS AGO