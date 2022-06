SPOKANE, Wash. — All of this rain is doing wonders for the Inland Northwest. For the first time since March 2020, there is no severe drought in the state of Washington. Severe drought is considered Levels 3 to 5 on the Drought Monitor. Back in October, we were at the top of the scale, which is the worst you can get, but a few rainy months have made a big difference.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO