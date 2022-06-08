UCI scientists observe effects of heat in materials with atomic resolution – UCI News

In a human host, bacterial Staphylococcus aureus and fungal Candida albicans pathogens form a mixed biofilm that causes severe mortality and morbidity. However, research on the formation and eradication of mixed biofilms under dynamic conditions is lacking. Thus, this study employed a microfluidic technique to analyze the real-time formation of mono- and dual-species (S. aureus and C. albicans) biofilms and noninvasive optical treatment of the established mature biofilm using 405-nm laser light. A herringbone mixer thoroughly mixed both bacterial and fungal cells in the growth media before being injected into the observation channels on the microfluidic chip. At a flow rate of 1.0Â ÂµL/min of growth media for 24Â h, the bacterial biofilm coverage was up to 15% higher than that of the fungal biofilm (50% for bacteria vs. 35% for fungus). On the other hand, the dual-species biofilm yielded the highest coverage of"‰~"‰96.5% because of the collective interaction between S. aureus and C. albicans. The number of cell proliferation events in S. aureus was higher than that of C. albicans for 12Â h, which indicates that the S. aureus biofilm was developed faster than C. albicans. The novel in situ test platform showed a significant bactericidal effect (80%) of the 405-nm laser light at 1080Â J/cm2 towards the established S. aureus biofilm, whereas the same treatment removed approximately 69% of the mixed cells in the dual-species biofilm. This study revealed that the developed microfluidic platform could be utilized to monitor the formation of dual-species biofilms in real-time and laser-induced antimicrobial effects on dual-species biofilms.

