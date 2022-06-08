ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

UCI scientists observe effects of heat in materials with atomic resolution – UCI News

Cover picture for the articleIrvine, Calif., June 8, 2022 – As electronic, thermoelectric and computer technologies have been miniaturized to nanometer scale, engineers have faced a challenge studying fundamental properties of the materials involved; in many cases, targets are too small to be observed with optical instruments. Using cutting-edge electron microscopes and...

Good News Network

Scientists Discover Breakthrough Method of Making Advanced Electronics With H20

Water is the secret ingredient in a simple way to create key components for solar cells, X-ray detectors and other optoelectronics devices. The next generation of photovoltaics, semiconductors, and LEDs could be made using perovskites—an exciting and versatile nanomaterial with a crystal structure. Perovskites have already shown similar efficiency...
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Ultrafine ruthenium nanocrystals as an alternative to platinum for a pH-universal hydrogen evolution reaction

Currently, electrocatalytic water splitting is one of the most inexpensive, clean, reliable, quiet and affordable industrial-grade efficient hydrogen (H2) production technologies. However, the most effective platinum (Pt) based catalysts for the hydrogen evolution reaction (HER) are subject to high price and unsatisfactory stability. Therefore, low cost, high efficiency and high stability HER electrocatalysts are urgently needed to replace Pt based electrocatalysts.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Electron-phonon coupling-assisted universal red luminescence of o-phenylenediamine-based carbon dots

Carbon dots (CDs) are new carbon-based photoluminescence (PL) nanomaterials with a core-shell motif. Due to their fascinating advantages, such as chemical inertness, high quantum yields (QYs), high water solubility, thermal stability, and excellent biocompatibility, CDs have attracted extensive attention in various research applications, such as cancer diagnosis, phototherapy, and optoelectronic devices. However, the underlying PL phenomena of CDs remain a mystery due to the polydispersity of the products and the difficulty in ascertaining their atomic structures.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Magnetic phase diagram of the solid solution LaMn(GeSi) (0"‰â‰¤"‰x"‰â‰¤"‰1) unraveled by powder neutron diffraction

The structural and magnetic properties of the ThCr2Si2-type solid solution LaMn2(Ge1âˆ’xSix)2 (x"‰="‰0.0 to 1.0) have been investigated employing a combination of X-ray diffraction, magnetization and neutron diffraction measurements, which allowed establishing a magnetic composition-temperature phase diagram. Substitution of Ge by Si leads to a compression of the unit cell, which affects the magnetic exchange interactions. In particular, the magnetic structure of LaMn2(Ge1âˆ’xSix)2 is strongly affected by the unit cell parameter c, which is related to the distance between adjacent Mn layers. Commensurate antiferromagnetic layers and a canted ferromagnetic structure dominate the Si-rich part of the solid solution, whilst an incommensurate antiferromagnetic flat spiral and a conical magnetic structure are observed in the Si-poor part.
PHYSICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uci#Atomic#Materials Science#Us Department Of Energy#Quantum Physics#Uci News#Imri
Nature.com

Exploring 3D elastic-wave scattering at interfaces using high-resolution phased-array system

The elastic-wave scattering at interfaces, such as cracks, is essential for nondestructive inspections, and hence, understanding the phenomenon is crucial. However, the elastic-wave scattering at cracks is very complex in three dimensions since microscopic asperities of crack faces can be multiple scattering sources. We propose a method for exploring 3D elastic-wave scattering based on our previously developed high-resolution 3D phased-array system, the piezoelectric and laser ultrasonic system (PLUS). We describe the principle of PLUS, which combines a piezoelectric transmitter and a 2D mechanical scan of a laser Doppler vibrometer, enabling us to resolve a crack into a collection of scattring sources. Subsequently, we show how the 3D elastic-wave scattering in the vicinity of each response can be extracted. Here, we experimentally applied PLUS to a fatigue-crack specimen. We found that diverse 3D elastic-wave scattering occurred in a manner depending on the responses within the fatigue crack. This is significant because access to such information will be useful for optimizing inspection conditions, designing ultrasonic measurement systems, and characterizing cracks. More importantly, the described methodology is very general and can be applied to not only metals but also other materials such as composites, concrete, and rocks, leading to progress in many fields.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Direct in-water radiation dose measurements using Cherenkov emission corrected signals from polarization imaging for a clinical radiotherapy application

Cherenkov emission (CE) is a visible blueish light emitted in water mediums irradiated by most radiotherapy treatment beams. However, CE is produced anisotropically which currently imposes a geometrical constraint uncertainty for dose measurements. In this work, polarization imaging is proposed and described as a method enabling precise 2D dose measurements using CE. CE produced in a water tank is imaged from four polarization angles using a camera coupled to a rotating polarizer. Using Malus' law, the polarized component of CE is isolated and corrected with Monte Carlo calculated CE polar and azimuthal angular distributions. Projected dose measurements resulting from polarization-corrected CE are compared to equivalent radiochromic film measurements. Overall, agreement between polarized corrected CE signal and films measurements is found to be within 3%, for projected percent depth dose (PPDD) and profiles at the different tested energies (\(\gamma\): 6 and \(18\,\hbox {MV}\), e\(^{-}\): 6 and 18\(\,\hbox {MeV}\)). In comparison, raw Cherenkov emission presented deviations up 60% for electron beam PPDDs and 20% for photon beams PPDDs. Finally, a degree of linear polarization between 29% and 47% was measured for CE in comparison to \(0.2\pm 0.3\)% for scintillation. Hence, polarization imaging is found to be a promising and powerful method for improved radio-luminescent dose measurements with possible extensions to signal separation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Magnetic field screening in hydrogen-rich high-temperature superconductors

In the last few years, the superconducting transition temperature, Tc, of hydrogen-rich compounds has increased dramatically, and is now approaching room temperature. However, the pressures at which these materials are stable exceed one million atmospheres and limit the number of available experimental studies. Superconductivity in hydrides has been primarily explored by electrical transport measurements, whereas magnetic properties, one of the most important characteristic of a superconductor, have not been satisfactory defined. Here, we develop SQUID magnetometry under extreme high-pressure conditions and report characteristic superconducting parameters for Im-3m-H3S and Fm-3m-LaH10-the representative members of two families of high-temperature superconducting hydrides. We determine a lower critical field Hc1 of âˆ¼0.82"‰T and âˆ¼0.55"‰T, and a London penetration depth Î»L of âˆ¼20"‰nm and âˆ¼30"‰nm in H3S and LaH10, respectively. The small values of Î»L indicate a high superfluid density in both hydrides. These compounds have the values of the Ginzburg-Landau parameter Îº âˆ¼12"“20 and belong to the group of "moderate" type II superconductors, rather than being hard superconductors as would be intuitively expected from their high Tcs.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Isospin competitions and valley polarized correlated insulators in twisted double bilayer graphene

New phase of matter usually emerges when a given symmetry breaks spontaneously, which can involve charge, spin, and valley degree of freedoms. Here, we report an observation of new correlated insulators evolved from spin-polarized states to valley-polarized states in twisted double bilayer graphene (TDBG) driven by the displacement field (D). At a high field |D"‰|"‰>"‰0.7"‰V/nm, we observe valley polarized correlated insulators with a big Zeeman g factor of ~10, both at v"‰="‰2 in the moirÃ© conduction band and more surprisingly at v"‰="‰âˆ’2 in the moirÃ© valence band. Moreover, we observe a valley polarized Chern insulator with C"‰="‰2 emanating at v"‰="‰2 in the electron side and a valley polarized Fermi surface around v"‰="‰âˆ’2 in the hole side. Our results demonstrate a feasible way to realize isospin control and to obtain new phases of matter in TDBG by the displacement field, and might benefit other twisted or non-twisted multilayer systems.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Investigating the magnetic properties of helium-3

In a joint experimental-theoretical study published in Nature, physicists at the Heidelberg Max Planck Institute for Nuclear Physics (MPIK), together with collaborators from RIKEN, Japan, investigated the magnetic properties of the isotope helium-3. For the first time, the electronic and nuclear g-factors of the 3He+ ion were measured directly with a relative precision of 10–10. The electron-nucleus magnetic interaction (zero-field hyperfine splitting) was measured with an accuracy improved by two orders of magnitude. The g-factor of the bare 3He nucleus was determined via an accurate calculation of the electronic shielding. The results constitute the first direct calibration for 3He nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) probes.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Transient dynamics of a single molecular transistor in the presence of local electron"“phonon and electron"“electron interactions and quantum dissipation

We consider a single molecular transistor in which a quantum dot with local electron"“electron and electron"“phonon interactions is coupled to two metallic leads, one of which acts like a source and the other like a drain. The system is modeled by the Anderson-Holstein (AH) model. The quantum dot is mounted on a substrate that acts as a heat bath. Its phonons interact with the quantum dot phonons by the Caldeira"“Leggett interaction giving rise to dissipation in the dynamics of the quantum dot system. A simple canonical transformation exactly treats the interaction of the quantum dot phonons with the substrate phonons. The electron"“phonon interaction of the quantum dot is eliminated by the celebrated Lang-Firsov transformation. The time-dependent current is finally calculated by the Keldysh Green function technique with various types of bias. The transient-time phase diagram is analysed as a function of the system parameters to explore regions that can be used for fast switching in devices like nanomolecular switches.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Real-time monitoring of mono- and dual-species biofilm formation and eradication using microfluidic platform

In a human host, bacterial Staphylococcus aureus and fungal Candida albicans pathogens form a mixed biofilm that causes severe mortality and morbidity. However, research on the formation and eradication of mixed biofilms under dynamic conditions is lacking. Thus, this study employed a microfluidic technique to analyze the real-time formation of mono- and dual-species (S. aureus and C. albicans) biofilms and noninvasive optical treatment of the established mature biofilm using 405-nm laser light. A herringbone mixer thoroughly mixed both bacterial and fungal cells in the growth media before being injected into the observation channels on the microfluidic chip. At a flow rate of 1.0Â ÂµL/min of growth media for 24Â h, the bacterial biofilm coverage was up to 15% higher than that of the fungal biofilm (50% for bacteria vs. 35% for fungus). On the other hand, the dual-species biofilm yielded the highest coverage of"‰~"‰96.5% because of the collective interaction between S. aureus and C. albicans. The number of cell proliferation events in S. aureus was higher than that of C. albicans for 12Â h, which indicates that the S. aureus biofilm was developed faster than C. albicans. The novel in situ test platform showed a significant bactericidal effect (80%) of the 405-nm laser light at 1080Â J/cm2 towards the established S. aureus biofilm, whereas the same treatment removed approximately 69% of the mixed cells in the dual-species biofilm. This study revealed that the developed microfluidic platform could be utilized to monitor the formation of dual-species biofilms in real-time and laser-induced antimicrobial effects on dual-species biofilms.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Assembling covalent organic framework membranes via phase switching for ultrafast molecular transport

Fabrication of covalent organic framework (COF) membranes for molecular transport has excited highly pragmatic interest as a low energy and cost-effective route for molecular separations. However, currently, most COF membranes are assembled via a one-step procedure in liquid phase(s) by concurrent polymerization and crystallization, which are often accompanied by a loosely packed and less ordered structure. Herein, we propose a two-step procedure via a phase switching strategy, which decouples the polymerization process and the crystallization process to assemble compact and highly crystalline COF membranes. In the pre-assembly step, the mixed monomer solution is casted into a pristine membrane in the liquid phase, along with the completion of polymerization process. In the assembly step, the pristine membrane is transformed into a COF membrane in the vapour phase of solvent and catalyst, along with the completion of crystallization process. Owing to the compact and highly crystalline structure, the resultant COF membranes exhibit an unprecedented permeance (water"‰â‰ˆ"‰403"‰L"‰mâˆ’2"‰barâˆ’1"‰hâˆ’1 and acetonitrile"‰â‰ˆ"‰519"‰L"‰mâˆ’2"‰barâˆ’1"‰hâˆ’1). Our two-step procedure via phase switching strategy can open up a new avenue to the fabrication of advanced organic crystalline microporous membranes.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

The interplay between vapour, liquid, and solid phases in laser powder bed fusion

The capability of producing complex, high performance metal parts on demand has established laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) as a promising additive manufacturing technology, yet deeper understanding of the laser-material interaction is crucial to exploit the potential of the process. By simultaneous in-situ synchrotron x-ray and schlieren imaging, we probe directly the interconnected fluid dynamics of the vapour jet formed by the laser and the depression it produces in the melt pool. The combined imaging shows the formation of a stable plume over stable surface depressions, which becomes chaotic following transition to a full keyhole. We quantify process instability across several parameter sets by analysing keyhole and plume morphologies, and identify a previously unreported threshold of the energy input required for stable line scans. The effect of the powder layer and its impact on process stability is explored. These high-speed visualisations of the fluid mechanics governing LPBF enable us to identify unfavourable process dynamics associated with unwanted porosity, aiding the design of process windows at higher power and speed, and providing the potential for in-process monitoring of process stability.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Repeatable detection of Ag ions using a DNA aptamer-linked hydrogel biochemical sensor integrated with microfluidic heating system

This paper describes repeatable detection of Ag+ ions using a DNA aptamer-linked hydrogel biochemical sensor integrated with a microfluidic heating system. Biochemical sensors that respond to chemical compounds and produce detectable signals have a critical role in many aspects of modern society. In particular, the repeatable measurement of environmental information such as toxic substances including Ag+ ions could be expected to improve the environment. The DNA aptamer is an attractive candidate because of the stability and the selectivity of binding to chemicals. However, previous DNA aptamer biochemical sensors could not measure repeatedly because those sensors did not have initializing functions. To overcome this challenge, we proposed a DNA aptamer-linked hydrogel biochemical sensor integrated with the microfluidic heating system enabling repeatable detection of Ag+ ions. The binding Ag+ ions are dissociated by heating and flushing through the integrated microfluidic heating device. The DNA aptamer-linked hydrogel had the capability to detect a wide range of Ag+ ion concentrations (10âˆ’5"“10Â mM) including a toxic range for various aquatic organisms. Finally, we demonstrated the repeatable detection of the Ag+ ions. These results indicated that our proposed biochemical sensor is expected to use for long-term monitoring with high stability in ambient temperature and low power consumption.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Ptpn1 deletion protects oval cells against lipoapoptosis by favoring lipid droplet formation and dynamics

Activation of oval cells (OCs) has been related to hepatocyte injury during chronic liver diseases including non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). However, OCs plasticity can be affected under pathological environments. We previously found protection against hepatocyte cell death by inhibiting protein tyrosine phosphatase 1B (PTP1B). Herein, we investigated the molecular and cellular processes involved in the lipotoxic susceptibility in OCs expressing or not PTP1B. Palmitic acid (PA) induced apoptotic cell death in wild-type (Ptpn1+/+) OCs in parallel to oxidative stress and impaired autophagy. This lipotoxic effect was attenuated in OCs lacking Ptpn1 that showed upregulated antioxidant defences, increased unfolded protein response (UPR) signaling, higher endoplasmic reticulum (ER) content and elevated stearoyl CoA desaturase (Scd1) expression and activity. These effects in Ptpn1âˆ’/âˆ’ OCs concurred with an active autophagy, higher mitochondrial efficiency and a molecular signature of starvation, favoring lipid droplet (LD) formation and dynamics. Autophagy blockade in Ptpn1âˆ’/âˆ’ OCs reduced Scd1 expression, mitochondrial fitness, LD formation and restored lipoapoptosis, an effect also recapitulated by Scd1 silencing. PTP1B immunostaining was detected in OCs from mouse liver and, importantly, LDs were found in OCs from Ptpn1âˆ’/âˆ’ mice with NAFLD. In conclusion, we demonstrated that Ptpn1 deficiency restrains lipoapoptosis in OCs through a metabolic rewiring towards a "starvation-like" fate, favoring autophagy, mitochondrial fitness and LD formation. Dynamic LD-lysosomal interations likely ensure lipid recycling and, overall, these adaptations protect against lipotoxicity. The identification of LDs in OCs from Ptpn1âˆ’/âˆ’ mice with NAFLD opens therapeutic perspectives to ensure OC viability and plasticity under lipotoxic liver damage.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Researchers demonstrate 40-channel optical communication link, capable of transmitting 400 GB of data per second

Researchers have demonstrated a silicon-based optical communication link that combines two multiplexing technologies to create 40 optical data channels that can simultaneously move data. The new chip-scale optical interconnect can transmit about 400 GB of data per second—the equivalent of about 100,000 streaming movies. This could improve data-intensive internet applications from video streaming services to high-capacity transactions for the stock market.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Superconductivity, superfluidity and quantum geometry in twisted multilayer systems

Superconductivity has been observed in moirÃ© systems such as twisted bilayer graphene, which host flat, dispersionless electronic bands. In parallel, theory work has discovered that superconductivity and superfluidity of flat-band systems can be made possible by the quantum geometry and topology of the band structure. These recent key developments are merging into a flourishing research topic: understanding the possible connection and ramifications of quantum geometry on the induced superconductivity and superfluidity in moirÃ© multilayer and other flat-band systems. This article presents an introduction to how quantum geometry governs superconductivity and superfluidity in platforms including, and beyond, graphene. Ultracold gases are introduced as a complementary platform for quantum geometric effects and a comparison is made to moirÃ© materials. An outlook sketches the prospects of twisted multilayer systems in providing the route to room-temperature superconductivity.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Effect of pine essential oil and rotating magnetic field on antimicrobial performance

This work presents the results ofa study which concerns the influence of rotating magnetic field (RMF) on the antibacterial performance of commercial pine essential oil. A suspension of essential oil in saline solution and Escherichia coli were exposed to the rotating magnetic Afield (the frequency of electrical current supplied by a RMF generator f"‰="‰1"“50Â Hz; the averaged values of magnetic induction in the cross-section of the RMF generator B"‰="‰13.13 to âˆ’Â 19.92Â mT, time of exposure t"‰="‰160Â min, temperature of incubation 37Â Â°C). The chemical composition of pine (Pinus sylvestris L.) essential oil was determined by gas chromatography coupled with mass spectrometry (GC"“MS). The main constituents were Î±-pinene (28.58%), Î²-pinene (17.79%), Î´-3-carene (14.17%) and limonene (11.58%). The present study indicates the exposition to the RMF, as compared to the unexposed controls causing an increase in the efficacy of antibacterial properties of pine oil. We have shown that rotating magnetic fields (RMF) at a frequency, f, between 25Â Hz to and 50Â Hz increased the antimicrobial efficiency of oil a concentration lower than 50%.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Mid-infrared supercontinuum-based Fourier transform spectroscopy for plasma analysis

Broadband mid-infrared (MIR) spectroscopy is a well-established and valuable diagnostic technique for reactive plasmas. Plasmas are complex systems and consist of numerous (reactive) types of molecules; it is challenging to measure and control reaction specificity with a good sensitivity. Here, we demonstrate the first use of a novel MIR supercontinuum (SC) source for quantitative plasma spectroscopy. The SC source has a wide spectral coverage of 1300"“2700Â cmâˆ’1 (wavelength range 3.7"“7.7Â Î¼m), thus enabling broadband multispecies detection. The high spatial coherence of the MIR SC source provides long interaction path lengths, thereby increasing the sensitivity for molecular species. The combination of such a SC source with a custom-built FTIR spectrometer (0.1Â cmâˆ’1 spectral resolution) allows detection of various gases with high spectral resolution. We demonstrate its potential in plasma applications by accurate identification and quantification of a variety of reaction products (e.g. nitrogen oxides and carbon oxides) under low-pressure conditions, including the molecular species with overlapping absorbance features (e.g. acetone, acetaldehyde, formaldehyde, etc.).
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Enhancement of electrocatalytic oxygen evolution by chiral molecular functionalization of hybrid 2D electrodes

A sustainable future requires highly efficient energy conversion and storage processes, where electrocatalysis plays a crucial role. The activity of an electrocatalyst is governed by the binding energy towards the reaction intermediates, while the scaling relationships prevent the improvement of a catalytic system over its volcano-plot limits. To overcome these limitations, unconventional methods that are not fully determined by the surface binding energy can be helpful. Here, we use organic chiral molecules, i.e., hetero-helicenes such as thiadiazole-[7]helicene and bis(thiadiazole)-[8]helicene, to boost the oxygen evolution reaction (OER) by up to ca. 130 % (at the potential of 1.65"‰V vs. RHE) at state-of-the-art 2D Ni- and NiFe-based catalysts via a spin-polarization mechanism. Our results show that chiral molecule-functionalization is able to increase the OER activity of catalysts beyond the volcano limits. A guideline for optimizing the catalytic activity via chiral molecular functionalization of hybrid 2D electrodes is given.
CHEMISTRY

