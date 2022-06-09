Buy Black Business Spotlight: Bam’s Vegan

As the director of the Blazing Southwest Region of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Michelle Brown has an awesome task and she serves with grace and love. She is a recipient of the highest award bestowed by the National Association of Pretrial Services Agencies (NAPSA) – the Ennis J. Olgiatti Award for lifetime achievement in the field of pretrial services. Michelle served as National President of NAPSA, 2004-2006 and is the only African American woman to have ever received this award. She is also the founder of the Texas Association of Pretrial Officers and retired as the Tarrant County Pretrial Services Director after an impressive tour of duty that expanded more than 20 years.

TARRANT COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO