ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irving, TX

Buy Black Business Spotlight: Bam’s Vegan

By Texas Metro News
texasmetronews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBam’s Vegan serves a variety of grab and go products, smoothies, nachos,...

texasmetronews.com

Comments / 0

Related
texasmetronews.com

SUPERB WOMAN: Michelle Brown

As the director of the Blazing Southwest Region of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Michelle Brown has an awesome task and she serves with grace and love. She is a recipient of the highest award bestowed by the National Association of Pretrial Services Agencies (NAPSA) – the Ennis J. Olgiatti Award for lifetime achievement in the field of pretrial services. Michelle served as National President of NAPSA, 2004-2006 and is the only African American woman to have ever received this award. She is also the founder of the Texas Association of Pretrial Officers and retired as the Tarrant County Pretrial Services Director after an impressive tour of duty that expanded more than 20 years.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
texasmetronews.com

Buy Black Business Spotlight: Smokey Joe’s BBQ Dallas

Smokey Joes BBQ offers the best BBQ in the Dallas, Some of their specialties are Super Beef/Link Potatoes, Pork Spare Ribs and ButterMilk pie. Smokey Joe’s BBQ was established in December 1985, in Dallas, TX by Joe Melton and Kenneth Manning. Check them out at: http://www.smokeyjoesbbqdallas.com/. Located at 6407...
DALLAS, TX
texasmetronews.com

Melanin MANIFESTival: Me in You, You in Me (June 14)

Melanin Manifest Presents: Pull Up and Register to Vote Brunch, 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM 4 The Culture Studio, 115 N Carroll Ave, Dallas, TX 75226 Free event with Brunch, Live poetry and 3 DJs. https://www.melaninmanifestival.com/events/pull-up-and-register-to-vote-brunch.
DALLAS, TX
texasmetronews.com

SUPERB WOMAN: Dr. India Stewart

Dr. India Stewart enjoyed stints at Dallas College, UTD, Catholic Charities Fort Worth, Center for Transforming Lives, UNT, Texas Women’s Foundation, United Way of Metropolitan Dallas and Resource Center of Dallas. A self-described practical idealist, India Stewart is a sociology professor and community advocate committed to building the equitable future we all deserve. She has served on the Boards of AIDS Interfaith Network, Mental Health America of Greater Dallas, and LifeNet Community Behavioral Healthcare. She also volunteers with Dallas Dinner Table, United Way of Metropolitan Dallas, and the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board Transfer Advisory Subcommittee. She has a Ph.D. in Public Affairs, MS in Applied Sociology, and Graduate Certificate in Nonprofit Management from UT Dallas, and a BA in Government and International Affairs from Augustana University.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Irving, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Society
Irving, TX
Business
Irving, TX
Society
City
Irving, TX
Irving, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
texasmetronews.com

Investigation into death of Hall

DALLAS- The Muhlaysia Booker Foundation extends our heartfelt condolences to the family of LaDamonyon “Dee” Hall. The tragic death of any member of the LGBTQ+ community is heartbreaking to us. We have reviewed the video released by the Dallas Police Department and look forward to the completion of...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy