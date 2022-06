WISE — Virginia’s state budget still awaits the governor’s signature, but Wise County officials are confident they can meet the county school system’s call for more money in 2022-23. What was supposed to be a public hearing on the budget during Thursday’s county Board of Supervisors meeting ended up being delayed two weeks because of new draft state budget numbers. County Administrator Mike Hatfield said a new school construction funds line item would give the school system about $2.6 million.

WISE COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO