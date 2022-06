Alex Bregman is a World Series champion, 2-time All-Star, and 2019 MVP runner-up. The Houston Astros third baseman was once considered one of the best players in MLB. Despite dealing with injuries in 2021, Bregman still posted a quality season through 91 games. But he is enduring a terrible 2022 campaign so far and manager Dusty Baker is tired of discussing his struggles.

