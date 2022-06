What a breath of pure fresh air, to have a new local leader in Scott Herndon. He will demonstrate a willingness to hold up to the U.S. Constitution and Idaho Constitution. He is a real American, willing to stand up for truth and integrity. I am proud that you were able to defeat the apparent double-faced miscreants, who voted RINO and who ran against you.

BONNER COUNTY, ID ・ 8 HOURS AGO