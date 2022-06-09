If you have a photo that you took that you would like to see run as a Best Shot or I Took The Bee send it in to the Bonner County Daily Bee, P.O. Box 159, Sandpoint, Idaho, 83864; or drop them off at 310 Church St., Sandpoint. You may also email your pictures in to the Bonner County Daily Bee along with your name, caption information, hometown and phone number to news@bonnercountydailybee.com.
COEUR d’ALENE — A college presidential candidate temporarily walked out of his interview Friday after North Idaho College Trustee Greg McKenzie disparaged and shouted at his fellow trustees. The board met on campus in the Driftwood Bay room to interview Dr. James Taylor, senior associate vice president for...
Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. Report of a 911 hang-up on E. Jefferson Avenue in Priest River at 6:02 a.m. Report of a fish and game call in...
COEUR d’ALENE — Police in Coeur d'Alene arrested “a little army” Saturday of 31 masked members of the white nationalist group Patriot Front, who reportedly planned to wreak havoc in the city. “They came to riot downtown,” Coeur d’Alene Police Chief Lee White said during a...
SAGLE — Supporters of preserving public lake access in Camp Bay are organizing a second barbecue at the contested beach, this time to support efforts to intervene in a private developer’s legal efforts to privatize the public road and beach. The barbecue was originally planned for May, but...
What a breath of pure fresh air, to have a new local leader in Scott Herndon. He will demonstrate a willingness to hold up to the U.S. Constitution and Idaho Constitution. He is a real American, willing to stand up for truth and integrity. I am proud that you were able to defeat the apparent double-faced miscreants, who voted RINO and who ran against you.
SANDPOINT — In an effort to further Schweitzer’s commitment to helping local non-profits and the community, the resort is offering $10 lift tickets on Sunday, June 19 with all proceeds going to Bonner County Human Rights Task Force. “For several years, we hosted our 7B Sunday event, introducing...
SANDPOINT — Workforce housing is a community problem. Likewise, the solutions will also be found within the community. Ideas, challenges, and solutions were thrown around at a Thursday workshop sponsored by the Kaniksu Land Trust and Project 7B as part of an effort to address the area’s struggle when it comes to workforce housing.
COEUR d'ALENE — Canfield Middle School Principal Nick Lilyquist apologized Friday for the school's release of a yearbook containing disturbing content. With a "Top Secret" theme chosen by the Coeur d'Alene public school's student yearbook staff, the yearbook includes questions posed to students: "What crime would you commit and what weapon would you use?" and "How do you think you'd do in prison?" Student answers include, "The crime I would commit is murder using a World War II gun" and "The crime I would commit would be rob a bank using giant scissors."
The Pend Oreille Chorale and Orchestra is presenting its spring concerts beginning today, June 10, at 7 p.m., with a second concert at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 12. The concerts, now in their 29th year, will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 601 S. Lincoln Ave., Sandpoint. Concerts will be free as always as a community service.
Summer break has begun, and for some it’s time to relax, but for athletes it’s time to look forward to the season ahead. That includes basketball, and the Sandpoint girls basketball team is ready to host its annual youth girls basketball camp. The defending 4A Inland Empire League...
SANDPOINT — A Bonner County man was sentenced on a variety of charges, including for burglary, forgery, and injury to child in First District Court on Friday. Mark Anthony Raider Sebastian, 28, was sentenced for five cases out of Bonner County, and one out of Kootenai County. Sebastian pleaded...
CLARK FORK — The community gathered to celebrate Clark Fork High School’s graduates, sending them into the future with advice, laughter and best wishes. With less than 25 students graduating, the CFHS football still turned into a standing room only, as family members and the community came together to send off the Class of 2022.
The Sandpoint High School tennis team gave out its end-of-the year awards on Wednesday, June 8. Freshmen Jacob Dawson and Aubrey Knowles earned “rookie of the year” honors. Both Dawson and Knowles spent time shuffling around Sandpoint's lineup. Knowles saw some action in mixed doubles and Dawson spent...
Comments / 0