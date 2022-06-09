ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Notre Dame's Dylan Jacobs is national champion in 10,000 meters

By Geoffrey Clark
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QOSYk_0g5Emkhx00

The national track and field championships have arrived, and Notre Dame already is bringing home some hardware. More specifically, senior distance runner Dylan Jacobs is bringing it home. On the first day of the championships in Eugene, Oregon, Jacobs won the 10,000-meter championship in 28 minutes, 12.32 seconds. He’s the second athlete in program history to win the national championship in that event, and he understandably was thrilled:

Jacobs was one of four Irish representatives in the 10,000. Junior Matthew Carmody set a personal best with a time of 28:34.28 while placing 16th. Sophomore Joshua Methner was 21st in 28:57.31, and senior Andrew Alexander finished last in the field at 24th in 29:09.02.

Jacobs also will compete in the 5,000 final later in the week. He’s one of only two Notre Dame athletes who will compete in two events during the championships. The other is Tom Seitzer, who is set to take part in the 3,000 and steeplechase.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Geoffrey on Twitter: @gfclark89

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

119K+
Followers
163K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy