The Los Angeles Lakers didn’t qualify for the 2022 NBA Playoffs, leaving LeBron James with an amount of free time he has rarely enjoyed over past summers. James has missed out on postseason basketball for only the fourth time in his career, doing so twice since arriving in L.A. But he didn’t take a break from basketball after the end of the regular season, as he’s been avidly commenting on this year’s playoffs on social media.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO