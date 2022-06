GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A plan to build affordable townhouses on an empty plot in the historically-black Sterling community could get the greenlight to move forward next Thursday. Habitat for Humanity has proposed what would be called the Baxter-Norris Villas, named for Peggy Baxter, a former chair and longtime member of the Habitat board, and longtime Greenville County Councilmember Xanthene Norris. The development would include seven townhouse units - each with either two or three bedrooms.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO