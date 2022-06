A new study has found that having a contact lens regimen makes a difference when removing coronavirus particles, as well as the type of lens care solution that is used. New research conducted by the University of Waterloo Department of Chemical Engineering and the Centre for Ocular Research & Education (CORE), has found that human coronavirus can be easily removed from contact lens surfaces; however, a regimen makes a difference depending on the type of lens care solution that is used.

