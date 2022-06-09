ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Nintendo Switch Super Sale serves up huge savings on Luigi's Mansion, Pokémon, Zelda and more

By Matthew Forde
T3
T3
 3 days ago

Nintendo has kicked off its Switch Super Sale with over 1500 titles across the system being reduced by almost 70% in price.

Numerous big-name titles such as The Legend of Zelda, Dark Souls, Pokémon, Lego Star Wars, Sonic, Monster Hunter and more, have all been discounted as part of the 10-day offering. With Nintendo Switch games rarely ever dropping in price, it's well worth considering taking advantage while this sale is on.

My personal pick would be Luigi's Mansion 3, an action-adventure that has the timid plumber investigating a haunted hotel after Mario and friends are tricked into visiting the resort by King Boo. It's one of the best games on the console, amassing an impressive 11 million in sales. It's charming, easy to pick up and surprisingly stunning – especially on the new OLED system.

Head on over to the Nintendo eShop to check out all the deals now.

A preview of what will be on offer and their discounts can be found below:

Aside from Luigi's Mansion, Cuphead is a challenging blast that boasts a beautiful hand-drawn art style. Its long awaited DLC is set to release later this month, so perfect time to jump in. Additionally, New Pokémon Snap is the equivalent of comfort food when it comes to gaming for me. I spent many days during lockdown taking images of all 234 Pokémon from Aipom to Zangoose. New content was also added last year, again making it a great time to play.

  • New Pokémon Snap – 33%
  • The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening – 33%
  • Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – 20%
  • Dark Souls: Remastered  – 50%
  • Monster Hunter Rise – 50%
  • Hades – 40%
  • Cuphead – 30%
  • Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition
  • Sonic Mania – 50%
  • Luigi's Mansion 3 – 33%
  • Bastion – 77%
  • Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle – Gold Edition – 75%
  • Splatoon 2 – 33%

The Nintendo Switch Super Sale begins on June 9th (09:00 EST / 14:00 BST) and will end on June 19th, 2022.

The next big Mario game launches later this week – make sure to check out T3's Mario Strikers: Battle League review to see whether the chaotic football title is worth picking up.

