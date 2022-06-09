ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf County, FL

PUBLIC NOTICE A Public Hearing will be held before the Gulf County Planning and Development Review Board (PDRB) on Monday, June 20, 2022 at 8:45 a.m. EST and thereafter a Quasi-Judicial Hearing

 3 days ago

A Public Hearing will be held before the Gulf County Planning and Development Review Board (PDRB) on Monday, June 20, 2022 at 8:45 a.m. EST and thereafter a Quasi-Judicial Hearing before the Gulf County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) meeting on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. EST. Both the...

FDOT issues traffic advisories for Holmes and Washington Counties

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Holmes and Washington counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities. • Campbelltown Highway (State Road 273) Resurfacing from State Road 77 to the Jackson County Line – Drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures and shifts Monday, June 13.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
Chipley PD seeking info to help solve burglaries, thefts

The Chipley Police Department is asking the public to report any information they may have that could lead to identifying and locating suspects in a rash of recent burglaries. Police Chief Scott Thompson states a string of thefts and vehicle burglaries were reported Wednesday, June 8, in the area of 8th Street in Chipley.
CHIPLEY, FL
WCSO seeks help finding missing Chipley man

Washington County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public’s assistance in finding a missing man. David Michael Carter a 59-year-old black male was last seen leaving his home on Rodewood Drive in Chipley at 12:30 p.m. on June 8. Carter is six feet tall and weighs 207 pounds. Carter is...
CHIPLEY, FL

