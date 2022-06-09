ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf County, FL

W00000000 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GULF COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION FILE NO. 23-2022-CP-000037 In Re: Estate of DAVID POWELL HENDRY, …

 3 days ago

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT. The administration of the estate of DAVID POWELL HENDRY, SR., deceased, whose date of death was April 20, 2022; File Number 23-2022-CP-000037, is pending in the Circuit Court for GULF County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is [enter courthouse address...

FDOT issues traffic advisories for Holmes and Washington Counties

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Holmes and Washington counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities. • Campbelltown Highway (State Road 273) Resurfacing from State Road 77 to the Jackson County Line – Drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures and shifts Monday, June 13.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
Ted Everett appointed to NWFWMD

Governor Ron DeSantis recently announced the appointment of Chipley resident Ted Everett to Northwest Florida Water Management District (NWFWMD). Everett serves as the Chairman for Opportunity Florida and as a board member for Northwest Florida Community Hospital. He also served many years as Executive Director of the Washington County Chamber of Commerce. Everett earned his associate degree in forestry from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College and his bachelor’s degree in political science from Augusta University.
FLORIDA STATE
WCSO seeks help finding missing Chipley man

Washington County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public’s assistance in finding a missing man. David Michael Carter a 59-year-old black male was last seen leaving his home on Rodewood Drive in Chipley at 12:30 p.m. on June 8. Carter is six feet tall and weighs 207 pounds. Carter is...
CHIPLEY, FL
Chipley PD seeking info to help solve burglaries, thefts

The Chipley Police Department is asking the public to report any information they may have that could lead to identifying and locating suspects in a rash of recent burglaries. Police Chief Scott Thompson states a string of thefts and vehicle burglaries were reported Wednesday, June 8, in the area of 8th Street in Chipley.
CHIPLEY, FL

