W00000000 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GULF COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION FILE NO. 23-2022-CP-000037 In Re: Estate of DAVID POWELL HENDRY, …

Governor Ron DeSantis recently announced the appointment of Chipley resident Ted Everett to Northwest Florida Water Management District (NWFWMD). Everett serves as the Chairman for Opportunity Florida and as a board member for Northwest Florida Community Hospital. He also served many years as Executive Director of the Washington County Chamber of Commerce. Everett earned his associate degree in forestry from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College and his bachelor’s degree in political science from Augusta University.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO