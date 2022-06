On Friday, June 10, 2022 at approximately 9:00 p.m. the Fire Marshal’s office was called to a single family house fire at 65 Loud Road in Dixmont. No one was home at time of the fire however a family pet did die in the fire. The home is a complete loss. This fire is not considered suspicious but the cause is still under investigation.

DIXMONT, ME ・ 10 HOURS AGO