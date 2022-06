A Republican candidate in the Arizona Senate race questioned the origins of the Jan. 6 Capitol protest, contributing to conspiracies that the riot had been staged. Blake Masters, a Republican endorsed by former President Donald Trump, had met with conservative activists at a Phoenix IHOP restaurant on March 30, where he was asked if he would support investigating U.S. intelligence operations to uncover the federal government's "nefarious activities," to which he replied, "absolutely," according to a recording of the meeting obtained by CNN.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO