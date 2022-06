TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Former Arizona Congressman Jim Kolbe says the Jan. 6 hearings in Washington, D.C. are necessary in order to preserve democracy in America. “I think democracy is on the line with this, yes” Kolbe said on the day before the hearings began. “I don’t think we’ve been under this much stress and the nation’s been so polarized since the civil war.”

